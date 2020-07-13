College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Georgia Southern Eagles season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 5-3 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Chad Lunsford, 4th year, 19-13

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 105

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 55

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 108

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Georgia Southern Eagles Offense 3 Things To Know

– As always, the Georgia Southern offense will revolve around a devastating running game that tries to control the clock and goes on long, exhausting drives. There’s no passing attack – the Eagles were last in the nation with 75 yards per game – but when it all works, this is one tough team to deal with.

Eight starters are back, but they have to be even more effective. More on that in the Keys section.

– The main parts return in the backfield. QB Shai Werts is back for what seems like his tenth year with the program, running for 740 yards and five scores. Wesley Kennedy ran for a team-high 824 yards and 11 scores in just nine games, and JD King ran for 804 yards and eight scores. It’s a deep, deep group, and it has to be – the top runners take a pounding.

The offensive line returns three starters including both starting tackles, but center will be a battle in practices. Lawrence Edwards is a solid guard on either side.

– The receivers aren’t totally afterthoughts in this offense, but they can get a little lonely. Malik Murray led the team with 20 catches for 195 yards and three scores, but the other options returning have to be more explosive. Volume catches aren’t a part of the puzzle, but averaging over 14 yards per catch as a team is a must – it averaged just over 12 last year.

