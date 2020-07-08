College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Fresno State Bulldogs season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in MW

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 91

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 91

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 69

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Fresno State Bulldogs Offense 3 Things To Know

– New head coach Kalen DeBoer knows offense. He spent last year as the offensive coordinator at Indiana, and before that he was the OC for a few seasons at Fresno State. He has been a terrific assistant, and now he gets his shot with a team that struggled and sputtered too much offensively, but has back several nice parts.

CFN in 60 Video: Colorado Preview

Fresno State at Colorado, Sept. 12



– Starting quarterback Jorge Reyna is gone, but there might be an upgrade at the position with Washington transfer Jake Haener ready to battle with JUCO transfer Danny Velasquez for the gig. Haener sat out last year, and he’s not all that big, but he has a live arm and should be able to push the ball all around the yard – if the can hold off Velasquez.

The receiving corps didn’t come up with enough big plays, but junior Zane Pope is back after leading the team with 47 grabs for 529 yards and a score. He’s a good, big talent, and the No. 2 yardage wideout last year – 6-1 senior Keric Wheatfall – only caught 17 passes. Sophomore Emoryie Edwards is a good-looking young target, but top tight end Jared Rice is done.

– Ronnie Rivers is only 5-8 and 183 pounds, but he’s one of the Mountain West’s best all-around backs. He ran for 899 yards and 13 scores, caught 43 passes for 348 yards and three scores, and has the quickness to work as a return man, too.

The No. 2 rusher was WR Jalen Cropper – he ran for 343 yards and three scores – and there needs to be some thump after losing Josh Hokit and his nine touchdown runs. Jordan Mims is back after missing last year – he ran for 436 yards and six scores in 2018 – and Wyoming transfer Jevon Bigelow is a 6-1, 218-pounder who should handle enough work to take the pressure off of Rivers.

Now the O line has to be better. It was never healthy, it tried out a whole slew of things to get the right mix, and now it’s a veteran group that should be stronger around guard Quireo Woodley.

