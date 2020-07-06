College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Eastern Michigan Eagles season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Eastern Michigan Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 6-7 overall, 3-5 in MAC

Head Coach: Chris Creighton, 7th year, 28-47

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 111

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 80

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 110

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Eastern Michigan Eagles Offense 3 Things To Know

– The EMU offense was able to throw the ball – it led the MAC with 283 yards per game – but it struggled to consistently move the ball, the running game wasn’t great, and there weren’t a whole lot of long marches. Now the program needs to come up with a quarterback.

Mike Glass turned into a MAC star, rolling up over 3,000 yards with 24 touchdowns, but he’s done. Preston Hutchinson is a veteran backup who hit 75% of his throws for 462 yards and three scores in his limited work, but on the way is Southern Utah transfer Chris Helbig, a 6-4 bomber who could step in on Day One.

CFN in 60 Video: Kentucky Preview

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, Sept. 5



– The receiving corps will be missing Arthur Jackson and Mathew Sexton, but leading target Quian Williams is back after catching 52 passes for 661 yards and a team-high six scores. Junior Dylan Drummond led the team with 55 catches as a short-range target, and senior TE Bryson Cannon is coming off a good first season – catching 20 passes with two scores – coming from the JUCO ranks.

– There aren’t a slew of stars on the line, but there’s a whole lot of experience with four starters expected to return – all of them underclassmen last season. The pass protection was strong, but the line didn’t do a ton for the running game. There’s good depth to work into the mix, too. Now the team needs to find someone to run the ball.

Leading rusher Shaq Vann is done after running for 715 yards. Senior Willie Parker is a smallish speedster who got in a little work, but he only ran for 142 yards and two scores. After Parker the Eagles will rely on the recruiting class to find more help.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Eastern Michigan Eagles Defense 3 Things To Know