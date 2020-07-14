College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Bowling Green Falcons season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Bowling Green Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 3-9 overall, 2-6 in MAC

Head Coach: Scot Loeffler, 2nd year, 3-9

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 122

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 124

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 124

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Bowling Green Falcons Offense 3 Things To Know

– Scot Loeffler took over the Bowling Green job after years as an offensive coordinator. The former Michigan quarterback knows how to get attacks going, he can work with passers but has the mindset for the ground game, and he knows what he’s doing.

It’s just going to take a little while.

His offense in his first season finished 120th in the nation with just 319 yards per game, and it was the third-worst in scoring O averaging just 16 points per outing. The ground game was okay at times, the passing attack didn’t work, and the team managed 20 points or fewer in nine games, and fewer than ten points five times.

– Finding the right quarterback is going to be the key. It would’ve been nice if 2019 was about developing the guy for 2020, but Grant Loy – who threw six touchdown passes and 11 touchdowns – left for Auburn.

Boston College transfer Matt McDonald is a good-sized passer with the arm to do what Loeffler is looking for – he was there when his new head coach was the OC at BC – and there’s no experience behind him. 6-3 redshirt freshman LaBronz Davis will be the likely No. 2.

6-4 senior Quintin Morris is one of the MAC’s best tight ends, leading the way with 55 catches for 649 yards and four scores, but the wide receivers have to emerge.

Julian Ortega-Jones was second with 298 yards, but he only caught 20 passes and didn’t come up with a score. The rest of the receiving corps will be about the underclassmen and recruiting class – it’ll be a work in progress. The second-leading wide receiver returning caught just one pass.

– The offensive line was a positive. As a function of the offense, the pass protection was great – it led the MAC in fewest sacks allowed – and it did a good job for the ground game.

With three starters expected to return, there’s hope to do it all again. Tim Tanner-Blair is a good guard on either side, and Derek Downs is a veteran tackle who can work on either side.

The running backs are in place to form a good rotation behind the solid line. Andrew Clair is the best back of the bunch – he ran for 244 yards and four scores but suffered a foot problem and only played in four games. In his place Bryson Denley will help after leading the team with 544 yards and four scores.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Bowling Green Falcons Defense 3 Things To Know