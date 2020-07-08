College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Boise State Broncos season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 12-2 overall, 8-0 in MW

Head Coach: Bryan Harsin, 7th year, 64-17

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 28

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 10

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 60

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Boise State Broncos Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense managed to get through the season averaging 429 yards and a league-high 35 points per game despite quarterback injuries, a massive turnover at all the skill spots, and with a line that was just okay in pass protection.

There’s still more work to be done, but it’s not like the program isn’t used to filling in the gaps.

CFN in 60 Video: Florida State Preview

Florida State at Boise State, Sept. 19



– It starts on the offensive line that paved the way for just 167 rushing yards per game but was okay at not allowing a ton of tackles for loss. Four starters are gone including star left tackle Ezra Cleveland, and the depth is going to be stretched thin early on.

Getting Rice transfer Uzoma Osuji for one tackle spot helps, and junior John Ojukwi will be a starter at one tackle, but this will be one of the team’s biggest area of early concerns.

The backs are there to make the ground game roll. 5-11, 205-pound Georgie Holani led the way with over 1,000 rushing yards and seven scores, and he caught 26 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He doesn’t have to do it all with 425-yard, six-touchdown senior Robert Mahone and junior Andrew Van Buren back to rotate in.

– The quarterback situation is terrific. If he can stay healthy, Hank Bachmeier will be one of the Mountain West’s biggest stars. He came out red hot as a true freshman before getting banged up, and junior Chase Cord is a veteran who can step in and produce. Coming in from USC is transfer Jack Sears to upgrade the situation even further.

Leading downfield playmaker John Hightower is gone, but 63-catch Khalil Shakir is back along with 5-8 senior speedster CT Thomas. 6-6, 256-pound senior John Bates has the talent to do a whole lot more after catching 22 passes for 273 yards and a score.

