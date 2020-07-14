College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ball State Cardinals season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 5-7 overall, 4-4 in MAC

Head Coach: Mike Neu, 5th year, 15-33

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 107

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 83

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 109

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Ball State Cardinals Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense couldn’t quite do enough in three brutally close losses, but Ball State was No. 1 in the MAC in offense and scoring, averaging 463 yards and 35 points per game. The running game was good, the passing game was better, and now there’s a lot to like with a ton of talent returning.

CFN in 60 Video: Indiana Preview



– The passing game was fantastic as Drew Plitt grew from a part of the puzzle to the bomber who threw for close to 3,000 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven picks. He can run a little bit – he ran for five scores – but he’s a passer. Sophomore John Paddock didn’t see too much time, but he’s used to being in the No. 2 role.

A few of the key receivers from last year are gone, but 5-9, 181-pound speedster Justin Hall is back after leading the way with 684 yards and six scores. He’s the smallish, quick target, and 6-3 junior Yo’Heinz Tyler is the big playmaker, averaging close to 19 yards per catch with five scores. Throw in the return of Antwan Davis for one more year, and the receivers are there to crank up the yards for Plitt.

– Pass protection was a problem for the Cardinal offensive front, but the running game blasted out close to 220 yards per game. Three starters are back, but all-star Danny Pinter is gone at one tackle spot. 6-5, 304-pound Curtis Blackwell is the strongest blocker of the bunch at his right guard spot, and the left side is set, too.

5-10, 226-pound senior Caleb Huntley carried the ground game with 1,275 yards and 12 scores in a brilliant Second Team All-MAC season.

Receiver Justin Hall is the second-leading returning rusher with 726 yards and two scores, but Huntley needs more rest. That’s where 236-pound sophomore Tye Evans comes in to bring some thump, and junior Will Jones should help a bit.

