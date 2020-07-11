College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Appalachian State Mountaineers season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Appalachian State Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 13-1 overall, 7-1 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Shawn Clark, 1st year, 1-0

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 30

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 6

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 74

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Appalachian State Mountaineers Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense wasn’t always dominant, but it was timely, and it was brutally efficient. It averaged a solid 433 yards per game, but it dominated in the red zone, scored whenever there was a chance, and finished ninth in the nation averaging 39 points per game with 30 or more in 11 of the 14 games.

– Leading rusher and scoring machine Darrynton Evans is gone to the Tennessee Titans, but senior Marcus Williams is ready to shine after running for 652 yards and five scores, and junior Daetrich Harrington is a slippery back who averaged over six yards per carry. The backs will be fine, especially behind another amazing line.

Star OT Victor Johnson is gone, but the other four starters are back from a group that was 13th in the nation in sacks allowed and paved the way for 231 rushing yards per game.

C Noah Hannon is only 6-1 and 265, but he’s a First Team All-Sun Belt blocker along with fellow all-stars Cooper Hodges at tackle and guard Baer Hunter on the right side.

– QB Zac Thomas is back after throwing for 2,718 yada and 28 touchdowns with six picks, and he ran for seven scores. He’s the senior veteran who keeps it all moving, and 6-3 senior Jacob Huesman returns as the No. 2.

Virginia Tech transfer Jacoby Pinckney will have to wait a year before he’s ready to go, but everyone else of note is back in a LOADED receiving corps. The top four wide receivers are back – starting with all-Sun Belt stars Thomas Hennigan and Corey Sutton, who combined for 102 catches and 13 scores – along with top tight end Henry Pearson.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Appalachian State Mountaineers Defense 3 Things To Know