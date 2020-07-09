College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Air Force Falcons season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 11-2 overall, 7-1 in MW

Head Coach: Troy Calhoun, 14th year, 98-69

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 29

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 24

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 106

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Air Force Falcons Offense 3 Things To Know

– Once again, Air Force went Air Force with one of the nation’s best rushing attacks. It all worked, finishing second in the nation in time of possession, second in rushing, and for the purposes of making it all work, being third in passing efficiency was a really big deal.

Only four starters are back, but they’re the right ones.

– Having a veteran O line isn’t a given with the Falcons, and three starters are gone. However, tackle Parker Ferguson and guard Nolan Laufenberg are killers on the left side to build around – they’re both going to be all-stars – but there are some big losses with two All-Mountain West stars gone in tackle Scott Hattok and center Connor Vikupitz.

The backfield has the two main parts. Senior Donald Hammond only hit 50% of his passes, but he averaged 12 yards per throw with 13 touchdowns and six picks. He also led the team with 13 rushing scores to go along with 553 yards.

Also returning is leading rusher Kadin Remsberg, a quick 5-9, 195-pounder who tore off 1,050 yards and eight scores. 6-3, 190-pound Timothy Jackson isn’t the normal fullback type, but he was able to pound for six yards per carry, rushing for 745 yards and six scores.

– It’s actually sort of a big deal for Air Force to lose its top receivers. Geraud Sanders and Benjamin Waters combined for 52 catches for all 14 touchdowns, with the leading returning target – senior Ben Peterson – coming up with three total grabs.

As always, the receivers are 6-2ish big, the top ones will average over 20 yards per catch, and they can all block. Expect 6-4 sophomore Jake Spiewak to rise up into a key role.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Air Force Falcons Defense 3 Things To Know