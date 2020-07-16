Preview 2020: College Football News All-MAC Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the MAC season with the College Football News All-MAC Team & Top 30 players.

2020 Preseason CFN MAC Offensive Player of the Year

RB Jaret Patterson, Jr. Buffalo

It’s not just Patterson.

Give junior Kevin Marks a little credit – a lot of credit, actually – for being more than just a No. 2 guy in the Buffalo offense with close to 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Great in the rotation, he’s able to keep Patterson fresh.

The MAC is loaded with terrific backs this year, but the 5-9, 195-pound Patterson is the star of the bunch coming off a 1,799-yard, 19-touchdown season. He’ll catch a little bit, but one of the toughest pound-for-pound runners in college football – he carried the ball 181 times over the final six games with 15 touchdowns – is there to take over the offense and make it his.

2020 Preseason CFN MAC Defensive Player of the Year

LB Treshaun Hayward, Sr. Western Michigan

The guy found his stride after being an okay backup in his first two seasons.

The 6-1, 225-pounder turned into the best player on a solid Western Michigan defense, coming u with 142 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss as he seemed to get in on every play.

Consistently great, he came up with ten tackles or more in nine games including an 18-stop performance against Eastern Michigan, and he turned into a rock in the open field.

Watch out for teammate Ali Fayad to be in the mix for the MAC Defensive Player of the Year with his pass rushing ability, but Hayward should be in for a special season again.

