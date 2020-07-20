College Football Head Coach Rankings By Conference: CFN Preview 2020

Ranking the college football head coaches in each conference before the season starts, where do they all stack up?

Next we’ll do the full ranking from 1 to 130 of all the head coaches going into the 2020 college football season – whatever it’s going to be and however it’s going to look – but first, here are the galleries with the CFN head coach rankings by conference.

How did we pick who goes where? Let’s just say the criteria was very, very loose.

It’s a combination of the head coaches with the best resumés, and who has the most experience, and who has done a great job at the toughest places, and who has the most longevity, and who you’d want right now to be your head man, and who has more to prove, and …

Again, it’s very loose. In general, those who have consistently done a great job at the toughest places get ranked higher.

Disagree with any of this? Great … if your guy rocks – or struggles – we’ll adapt and adjust the rankings throughout the season.

ACC Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team

Gallery ACC Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020 view 15 images

American Athletic Conference Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-AAC Team

Gallery AAC Preseason Head Coach Rankings: College Football News Preview 2020 view 12 images

Big Ten Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Gallery Big Ten Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020 view 15 images

Big 12 Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Gallery Big 12 Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020 view 11 images

Conference USA Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-C-USA Team

Gallery Conference USA Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020 view 15 images

Independents Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Independents Team

Gallery Independent Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020 view 8 images

MAC Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-MAC Team

Gallery MAC Preseason Head Coach Rankings: College Football News Preview 2020 view 13 images

Mountain West Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Gallery Mountain West Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020 view 13 images

Pac-12 Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team

Gallery Pac-12 Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020 view 13 images

SEC Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

Gallery SEC Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020 view 15 images

Sun Belt Preseason Head Coach Rankings

– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

Gallery Sun Belt Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings: CFN Preview 2020 view 11 images

Photo Credits: (Dabo Swinney, Scott Satterfield) Brian Spurlock; (Tom Herman, Mike Gundy) Rob Ferguson; (PJ Fleck, Paul Chryst) Jesse Johnson; (Jimbo Fisher, Gus Malzahn) John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports