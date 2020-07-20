College Football Head Coach Rankings By Conference: CFN Preview 2020

Ranking the college football head coaches in each conference before the season starts, where do they all stack up?
Next we’ll do the full ranking from 1 to 130 of all the head coaches going into the 2020 college football season – whatever it’s going to be and however it’s going to look – but first, here are the galleries with the CFN head coach rankings by conference.
How did we pick who goes where? Let’s just say the criteria was very, very loose.
It’s a combination of the head coaches with the best resumés, and who has the most experience, and who has done a great job at the toughest places, and who has the most longevity, and who you’d want right now to be your head man, and who has more to prove, and …
Again, it’s very loose. In general, those who have consistently done a great job at the toughest places get ranked higher.
Disagree with any of this? Great … if your guy rocks – or struggles – we’ll adapt and adjust the rankings throughout the season.
ACC Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team
American Athletic Conference Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-AAC Team
Big Ten Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Big 12 Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Conference USA Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-C-USA Team
Independents Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Independents Team
MAC Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-MAC Team
Mountain West Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Mountain West Team
Pac-12 Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team
SEC Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team
Sun Belt Preseason Head Coach Rankings
– CFN 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team
