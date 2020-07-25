College Football Elite Win Rankings By Conference: 2020 CFN Five Year Program Analysis

How many elite wins did you get? Who came up with the really, really big victories that make a season? Here are the rankings by conference of the teams with FBS wins over the strongest and best teams each season.

Who got the big wins, and who was able to get the most of them in each conference? They’re the elite wins, and they take a team to a whole other level.

In the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, an Elite Win is a victory over an FBS team that finished with two losses or fewer, or three losses or fewer on the road, neutral site game, conference championship or bowl game. An extra 0.5 is added on to the Elite Win score when a team comes up with a road victory or in a bowl game over a team that finished with two losses or fewer.

ACC

1 Clemson 13

2 Florida State 2.5

3 Miami 2

4 Pitt 1.5

T5 Syracuse 1

T5 Duke 1

T5 North Carolina 1

T5 Virginia 1

T9 Boston College 0

T9 Louisville 0

T9 NC State 0

T9 Wake Forest 0

T9 Georgia Tech 0

T9 Virginia Tech 0

American Athletic Conference

1 Houston 4.5

2 UCF 3

T3 Temple 2

T3 Memphis 2

T3 Navy 2

T6 Cincinnati 0

T6 East Carolina 0

T6 SMU 0

T6 Tulane 0

T6 Tulsa 0

T6 USF 0

Big 12

1 Oklahoma 10.5

2 Texas 5

3 Baylor 3

4 Kansas State 2

5 Iowa State 1.5

T6 Oklahoma State 1

T6 TCU 1

T8 Kansas 0

T8 Texas Tech 0

T8 West Virginia 0

Big Ten

1 Ohio State 8.5

2 Penn State 7.5

3 Michigan State 5.5

T4 Iowa 4

T4 Wisconsin 4

6 Minnesota 2

T7 Indiana 1

T7 Nebraska 1

T7 Northwestern 1

T7 Purdue 1

T11 Illinois 0

T11 Maryland 0

T11 Michigan 0

T11 Rutgers 0

Conference USA

1 Boise State 6

2 Fresno State 2

T3 Colorado State 1

T3 Utah State 1

T3 Hawaii 1

T3 Nevada 1

T3 San Diego State 1

T8 Air Force 0

T8 New Mexico 0

T8 Wyoming 0

T8 San Jose State 0

T8 UNLV 0

Independents

1 Notre Dame 4

T2 UConn 1

T2 Army 1

T2 BYU 1

T5 Liberty 0

T5 New Mexico State 0

T5 UMass 0

MAC

T1 Northern Illinois 1.5

T1 Western Michigan 1.5

3 Central Michigan 1

T4 Akron 0

T4 Bowling Green 0

T4 Buffalo 0

T4 Kent State 0

T4 Miami Univ. 0

T4 Ohio 0

T4 Ball State 0

T4 Eastern Michigan 0

T4 Toledo 0

