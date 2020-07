College Football Elite Win Rankings 1-130: 2020 CFN Five Year Program Analysis

How many elite wins did you get? Who came up with the really, really big victories that make a season? Here are the 1-130 rankings of the teams with FBS wins over the strongest and best teams each season.

Who got the true difference-making, season-defining wins over the last five years? Who came up with the most elite wins?

In the CFN Five-Year Program Analysis, an Elite Win is a victory over an FBS team that finished with two losses or fewer, or three losses or fewer on the road, neutral site game, conference championship or bowl game. An extra 0.5 is added on to the Elite Win score when a team comes up with a road victory or in a bowl game over a team that finished with two losses or fewer.

As you’ll notice, it’s really, really hard to get a win over a great team – that’s why they’re Elite Wins.

T72 Air Force

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T41

T72 Akron

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Arizona

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T33

T72 Ball State

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Boston College

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Bowling Green

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Buffalo

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 California

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Charlotte

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Cincinnati

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Coastal Carolina

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 East Carolina

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Eastern Michigan

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 FIU

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Georgia State

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Georgia Tech

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T22

T72 Illinois

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Kansas

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Kent State

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Liberty

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Louisiana

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Louisiana Tech

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Louisville

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Maryland

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Miami Univ.

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Middle Tennessee

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 NC State

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 New Mexico

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 New Mexico State

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 North Texas

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Ohio

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Old Dominion

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Oregon State

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Rice

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Rutgers

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 San Jose State

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 SMU

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Southern Miss

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Texas A&M

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Texas State

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Texas Tech

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Toledo

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Tulane

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Tulsa

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 UAB

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 ULM

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 UMass

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 UNLV

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 USF

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Utah

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T22

T72 UTEP

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 UTSA

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Vanderbilt

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 Virginia Tech

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T33

T72 Wake Forest

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

T72 West Virginia

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T41

T72 WKU

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T33

T72 Wyoming

5-Year Elite Win Total: 0

2019 Elite Win Total Ranking: T71

