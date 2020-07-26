College Football Elite Loss Rankings By Conference: 2020 CFN Five Year Program Analysis

shares
Who had the most elite losses over the last five years? Here are the conference rankings of the teams and their losses to the best of the best – the defeats to the powerhouses on the slate.
They’re the big losses that hurt, but are forgivable. By conference, who had the most losses to the elite teams over the last five years?
An Elite Loss is a loss to a team that finished with two losses or fewer.
ACC
1 Florida State 9
2 Louisville 8
T3 Georgia Tech 7
T3 Pitt 7
T5 Boston College 6
T5 Syracuse 6
T5 Wake Forest 6
T5 Virginia Tech 6
9 NC State 5
10 Miami 4
T11 Clemson 3
T11 Duke 3
T11 North Carolina 3
T11 Virginia 3
American Athletic Conference
T1 Navy 9
T1 SMU 9
T3 Cincinnati 8
T3 Memphis 8
T3 Tulane 8
T6 East Carolina 7
T6 Tulsa 7
T6 USF 7
9 Temple 5
10 Houston 4
11 UCF 3
Big 12
1 Iowa State 9
T2 Baylor 7
T2 TCU 7
T2 Texas Tech 7
T5 Kansas 6
T5 Kansas State 6
T5 Texas 6
T5 West Virginia 6
T9 Oklahoma 5
T9 Oklahoma State 5
Big Ten
1 Maryland 12
2 Michigan 11
T3 Indiana 10
T3 Rutgers 10
5 Northwestern 9
6 Nebraska 8
T7 Illinois 7
T7 Wisconsin 7
T9 Michigan State 6
T9 Penn State 6
T11 Iowa 5
T11 Minnesota 5
T11 Purdue 5
14 Ohio State 4
Conference USA
1 North Texas 4
T2 Charlotte 3
T2 Florida Atlantic 3
T2 Middle Tennessee 3
T5 FIU 2
T5 Marshall 2
T5 Old Dominion 2
T5 Southern Miss 2
T9 WKU 1
T9 Louisiana Tech 1
T9 Rice 1
T9 UAB 1
T9 UTEP 1
14 UTSA 0
Independents
T1 UConn 6
T1 Notre Dame 6
3 Army 4
4 New Mexico State 3
T5 BYU 2
T5 UMass 2
7 Liberty 1
MAC
T1 Kent State 4
T1 Miami Univ. 4
T4 Buffalo 3
T4 Ohio 3
T4 Central Michigan 3
T4 Eastern Michigan 3
T4 Northern Illinois 3
T9 Bowling Green 2
T9 Ball State 2
T9 Toledo 2
T9 Western Michigan 2
