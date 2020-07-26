College Football Elite Loss Rankings 1-130: 2020 CFN Five Year Program Analysis

Who had the most elite losses over the last five years? Here are the 1-130 rankings of the teams and their losses to the best of the best – the defeats to the powerhouses on the slate.
Contact @PeteFiutak
Sometimes, a team should get a bit of a pass for losing a game.
While some schools and coaches – (cough) Michigan and Jim Harbaugh (cough) – aren’t allowed to lose to the elite of the elite teams, there should be a little bit of forgiveness if you just so happen to have the misfortune of facing to one of a season’s superstars.
Who had the most losses to the best teams over the last five seasons?
Elite Losses: defeats to FBS teams that finished a season with two losses or fewer.
– CFN Preview 2020: All 130 Team Previews
130 UTSA
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 0
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: 130
T121 Arizona State
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118
T121 Boise State
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118
T121 Liberty
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118
T121 Louisiana Tech
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101
T121 Rice
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101
T121 San Diego State
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101
T121 UAB
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118
T121 UTEP
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118
– CFN 2020 ACC Preseason Rankings
T121 WKU
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118
T109 Appalachian State
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101
T109 Ball State
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101
T109 Bowling Green
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101
T109 BYU
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T77
T109 FIU
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T77
T109 Marshall
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118
T109 Nevada
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101
T109 Old Dominion
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T77
T109 Southern Miss
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T77
– CFN 2020 All-American Athletic Team
T109 Toledo
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T60
T109 UMass
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101
T109 Western Michigan
5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2
2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101