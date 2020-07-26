College Football Elite Loss Rankings 1-130: 2020 CFN Five Year Program Analysis

Who had the most elite losses over the last five years? Here are the 1-130 rankings of the teams and their losses to the best of the best – the defeats to the powerhouses on the slate.

Contact @PeteFiutak

Sometimes, a team should get a bit of a pass for losing a game.

While some schools and coaches – (cough) Michigan and Jim Harbaugh (cough) – aren’t allowed to lose to the elite of the elite teams, there should be a little bit of forgiveness if you just so happen to have the misfortune of facing to one of a season’s superstars.

Who had the most losses to the best teams over the last five seasons?

Elite Losses: defeats to FBS teams that finished a season with two losses or fewer.

– CFN Preview 2020: All 130 Team Previews

130 UTSA

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 0

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: 130

T121 Arizona State

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118

T121 Boise State

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118

T121 Liberty

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118

T121 Louisiana Tech

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101

T121 Rice

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101

T121 San Diego State

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101

T121 UAB

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118

T121 UTEP

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118

– CFN 2020 ACC Preseason Rankings

T121 WKU

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 1

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118

T109 Appalachian State

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101

T109 Ball State

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101

T109 Bowling Green

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101

T109 BYU

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T77

T109 FIU

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T77

T109 Marshall

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T118

T109 Nevada

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101

T109 Old Dominion

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T77

T109 Southern Miss

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T77

– CFN 2020 All-American Athletic Team

T109 Toledo

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T60

T109 UMass

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101

T109 Western Michigan

5-Year Elite Loss Total: 2

2019 Elite Loss Total Ranking: T101

NEXT: Top 87 Elite Loss Rankings