CFN 2020 Preseason All-America Team: Offense

Who are the best and brightest stars going into the 2020 season? The CFN Preseason All-America Team – the offense.

They’re the biggest stars and best players going into the 2020 college football season. They’re the top offensive players for the CFN preseason All-America team.

CFN 2020 All-America Quarterbacks

CFN 2020 First Team All-America Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence, Jr. Clemson

He might not have the elite stats compared to what the other top quarterbacks put up over the last few seasons, but he has one loss as a starter in his first two seasons with two ACC championships, two national title appearances and a College Football Playoff national champion.

The numbers are pretty good, too, completing 66% of his throws for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns with eight picks last year, and he ran for 563 yards and nine touchdowns.

CFN 2020 Second Team All-America Quarterback

Justin Fields, Jr. Ohio State

Go ahead and flip a coin between Fields and Trevor Lawrence on who the best quarterback is coming into the season.

The 6-3, 223-pounder proved he’s among the best of the best with an unstoppable season, throwing 41 touchdown passes and three picks – two in the CFP semifinal loss to Clemson – to go along with 484 rushing yards and ten interceptions.

3. Sam Ehlinger, Sr. Texas

4. Kedon Slovis, Soph. USC

5. Brock Purdy, Jr. Iowa State

6. D’Eriq King, Sr. Miami

7. Kyle Trask, Sr. Florida

8. Sam Howell, Soph. North Carolina

9. KJ Costello, Sr. Mississippi State

10. Tanner Morgan, Jr. Minnesota

11. Ian Book, Sr. Notre Dame

12. Kellen Mond, Sr. Texas A&M

