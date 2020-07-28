CFN 2020 Preseason All-America Team: Defense

Who are the best and brightest stars going into the 2020 season? The CFN Preseason All-America Team – the defense.

They’re the biggest stars and best players going into the 2020 college football season. They’re the top defensive players for the CFN preseason All-America team.

2020 CFN All-Conference Teams

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

– CFN Preview 2020: All 130 Team Previews

CFN 2020 Preseason All-America Defense

DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties

CFN 2020 All-America Defensive Ends

CFN 2020 First Team All-America Defensive Ends

1. Gregory Rousseau, Soph. Miami

The 6-6, 260-pound pass rushing star should be just as good, if not better, with Temple transfer Quincy Roche on the other side taking away a whole lot of attention.

Rousseau came up with 15.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 54 tackles along with seven quarterback hurries, and as a top pro prospect in a salary drive, it should all continue.

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Soph. Oregon

This is working out just fine. The Ducks landed one of the nation’s top recruits last season – if not the one of ones – and he stepped in and became a factor right away. Expect a whole lot more from the 6-5, 242-pound next-level talent who made nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 34 stops in his true freshman season.

CFN 2020 Preseason All-America Offense

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Cs | OGs | OTs

CFN 2020 Second Team All-America Defensive Ends

3. Carlos Basham, Sr. Wake Forest

In a conference LOADED with pass rushers – several ACC defensive ends who didn’t make the list could’ve been on with no question – Basham is able to stand out. The 6-5, 275-pounder has ideal size to go along with the quickness and talent to get behind the line, making 11 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hurries.

4. DeAngelo Malone, Sr. WKU

And the nation’s leading returning defensive lineman in tackles for loss is … ? Malone has been a menace over the last two seasons, following up a 60-tackle, six-sack, nine-tackle-for-loss sophomore season with 99 tackles with 11.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hurries last year. The 6-4, 230-pound is as consistent as any end in college football.

CFN 2020 Honorable Mention All-America Defensive Ends

5. Wyatt Hubert, Jr. Kansas State

6. George Karlaftis, Soph. Purdue

7. Eli Howard, Sr. Texas Tech

8. Quincy Roche, Sr. Miami

9. Dom Peterson, Jr. Nevada

10. Shaka Toney, Sr. Penn State

11. Rashad Weaver, Sr. Pitt

12. Zach Harrison, Soph. Ohio State

NEXT: CFN 2020 All-America Defensive Tackles