Cal Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Cal Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 26 at Oregon State
Oct. 3 at USC
Oct. 10 Washington
Oct. 17 at Washington State
Oct. 24 Stanford
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Oregon
Nov. 14 at Arizona
Nov. 21 Utah
Nov. 28 at Arizona State
Dec. 4 UCLA
Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Colorado