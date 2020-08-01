Cal Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Cal Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

California

Cal Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

By 1 hour ago

By |

Cal football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season

Cal Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 26 at Oregon State

Oct. 3 at USC

Oct. 10 Washington

Oct. 17 at Washington State

Oct. 24 Stanford

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Oregon

Nov. 14 at Arizona

Nov. 21 Utah

Nov. 28 at Arizona State

Dec. 4 UCLA

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Colorado

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, California, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home