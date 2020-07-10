Big Ten Conference Only Football Schedule Plan For A Ten Game Season: The CFN Idea

How should the Big Ten do a ten-game conference-only schedule? Here’s a plan and an idea to make it all work.

The Big Ten has decided to go rogue.

If there’s going to be a 2020 college football season in the fall, the Big Ten will go with a conference-only schedule – almost certainly a ten-game slate – in order to do two things: standardize the testing, practice and protocols to make the season happen in the age of a pandemic, and create flexibility with the schedule.

So what would and should a ten-game Big Ten season look like? How would it work? Here’s our idea to make it happen.

Every Big Ten team was scheduled to play nine conference games, which means each one would miss four other teams. This is about to be a big deal, because if you originally weren’t supposed to play Ohio State, you’re probably not going to be that fired up to now have to deal with that.

All the Big Ten East teams were originally scheduled to play four Big Ten road games, and All The Big Ten West teams were schedule to play five, so we have to fit five East road games to the West in there.

One final thing – the schedule needs to be front-loaded.

Wherever possible, we try to allow for two open dates in November to allow for some flexibility and potential rescheduling. However, Michigan vs. Ohio State – if everything goes off like normal – won’t mock off the final weekend.

With all of that in mind, here’s each Big Ten team’s original schedule, and how it should probably be tweaked.

So there’s no confusion, this isn’t the official schedule – it’s just an idea. We’ll dive in on the real thing when it’s out. This is a plan on how to possibly do it.

Big Ten East Conference Only Schedule Idea

2020 Indiana Football Schedule Idea

2020 Indiana Preview

Originally Missing: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern

Let’s assign the Hoosiers Iowa early on, and then move over the Purdue finale and the Illinois games from November to earlier. If they have to be moved back, that’s fine, but again the goal is to allow for possible flexibility.

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

Sept. 12 WKU at Iowa

Sept. 19 Ball State OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at UConn Illinois

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE Purdue

Oct. 10 Maryland

Oct. 17 at Rutgers

Oct. 24 Michigan State

Oct. 31 Penn State

Nov. 7 at Ohio State

Nov. 14 Illinois OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 at Michigan

Nov. 28 Purdue OPEN DATE

2020 Maryland Football Schedule Idea

2020 Maryland Preview

Originally Missing: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue

The Terps have to play Ohio State anyway, so they might as well get it over with right away. They get Purdue from the West to follow, and the Michigan State finale gets moved to late September. On the plus side, the brutal November is eased up a bit.

Sept. 5 Towson Ohio State

Sept. 12 Northern Illinois at Purdue

Sept. 19 at West Virginia OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE Michigan State

Oct. 3 Minnesota

Oct. 10 at Indiana

Oct. 17 at Northwestern

Oct. 24 Wisconsin

Oct. 31 Rutgers

Nov. 7 at Michigan

Nov. 14 Ohio State OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 at Penn State

Nov. 28 Michigan State OPEN DATE

2020 Michigan Football Schedule Idea

2020 Michigan Preview

Originally Missing: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern

Michigan is one of the more difficult parts of the bunch. It would’ve been nice to get Iowa on the slate, but Illinois fits better, and that’s to start things off. The Indiana game gets moved to give the Wolverines a late week off, but the Ohio State game stays put.

Sept. 5 at Washington at Illinois

Sept. 12 Ball State OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 Arkansas State Indiana

Sept. 26 Wisconsin

Oct. 3 Penn State

Oct. 10 at Michigan State

Oct. 17 at Minnesota

Oct. 24 Purdue

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Maryland

Nov. 14 at Rutgers

Nov. 21 Indiana OPEN DATE

Nov. 28 at Ohio State

2020 Michigan State Football Schedule Idea

2020 Michigan State Preview

Originally Missing: Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

Move the trip to Maryland to the first half of the season, but the Spartans get hammered buy three straight road trips – getting Nebraska from the West – before hosting Michigan and Ohio State. However, four of the last six games would be at home.

Sept. 5 Northwestern

Sept. 12 at BYU OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 Toledo at Nebraska

Sept. 26 Miami at Maryland

Oct. 3 at Iowa

Oct. 10 Michigan

Oct. 17 Ohio State

Oct. 24 at Indiana

Oct. 31 Minnesota

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 at Penn State

Nov. 21 Rutgers

Nov. 28 at Maryland OPEN DATE

2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Idea

2020 Ohio State Preview

Originally Missing: Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

The Buckeyes would balk at having to play Wisconsin from the West, but someone has to, and it would be one of the biggest earlier games of the season. Put it this way – it’s better than going to Wisconsin.

Sept. 5 Bowling Green at Maryland

Sept. 12 at Oregon at Wisconsin

Sept. 19 Buffalo OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 Rutgers

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 Iowa

Oct. 17 at Michigan State

Oct. 24 at Penn State

Oct. 31 Nebraska

Nov. 7 Indiana

Nov. 14 at Maryland OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 at Illinois

Nov. 28 Michigan

2020 Penn State Football Schedule Idea

2020 Penn State Preview

Originally Missing: Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin

The Nittany Lions would be forced to go to Minnesota for a second straight season, but they’d get a week off to follow to ease into the rest of the campaign. The Rutgers game would be moved to earlier,

Sept. 5 Kent State Minnesota

Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 San Jose State at Rutgers

Sept. 26 Northwestern

Oct. 3 at Michigan

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Iowa

Oct. 24 Ohio State

Oct. 31 at Indiana

Nov. 7 at Nebraska

Nov. 14 Michigan State

Nov. 21 Maryland

Nov. 28 at Rutgers OPEN DATE

2020 Rutgers Football Schedule Idea

2020 Rutgers Preview

Originally Missing: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Rutgers would start the season a bit later, but there are two November open dates to make up for the long, long run of eight straight games. It would get a trip to Northwestern after finally getting off the launching pad.

Sept. 5 Monmouth OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 Syracuse at Northwestern

Sept. 19 at Temple Penn State

Sept. 26 at Ohio State

Oct. 3 Illinois

Oct. 10 at Purdue

Oct. 17 Indiana

Oct. 24 Nebraska

Oct. 31 at Maryland

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 Michigan

Nov. 21 at Michigan State

Nov. 28 Penn State OPEN DATE

NEXT: Big Ten West Schedule Ideas