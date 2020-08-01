Arizona State Football Schedule 2020: Pac-12 10 Game Season

Arizona State

Arizona State football schedule with the Pac-12 10 game season.

Arizona State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 26 at Arizona

Oct. 3 Stanford

Oct. 9 at Oregon

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 UCLA

Oct. 31 at Colorado

Nov. 7 Utah

Nov. 14 at Washington State

Nov. 21 at USC

Nov. 28 Cal

Dec. 5 Oregon State

Dec. 12 OPEN DATE

Missed: Washington

