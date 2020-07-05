Preview 2020: College Football News All-Conference USA Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Conference USA season with the College Football News All-Conference USA Team & Top 30 players.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews



2020 Conference USA Team Previews

East Charlotte | Florida Atlantic | FIU | Marshall

Middle Tennessee | Old Dominion | WKU

West Louisiana Tech | North Texas | Rice

Southern Miss | UAB | UTEP | UTSA

– 2020 CFN All-Conference USA Team

– CFN Top 30 Conference USA Players

CFN in 60 Video: Marshall Preview



2020 Preseason CFN Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year

QB Chris Robison, Jr. Florida Atlantic

It’s going to be an interesting battle to be the top Conference USA offensive player.

Middle Tennessee’s Asher O’Hare will likely be the league’s biggest all-around statistical star quarterbacks, several running backs will be in the mix for the top honor, and the league is loaded with great receivers.

But watch out for the First Team All-Conference USA quarterback at Florida Atlantic to once again be special.

He completed 62% of his passes for over 3,700 yards with 28 touchdowns and six picks, and he ran for two scores as he led the Owls to the Conference USA title. Now he gets to help was in the transition to the Willie Taggart era.

2020 Conference USA Team Previews

East Charlotte | Florida Atlantic | FIU | Marshall

Middle Tennessee | Old Dominion | WKU

West Louisiana Tech | North Texas | Rice

Southern Miss | UAB | UTEP | UTSA

CFN in 60 Video: Marshall Preview



2020 Preseason CFN Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year

DE DeAngelo Malone, Sr.

The 6-4, 230-pounder should again be among the nation’s best pass rushers, as well as Conference USA’s best defensive player.

Very experienced, very quick, and with a great closing ability, the NFL-caliber end might not be all that bulky, but he has no problem getting physical with 99 tackles last season with 11.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He even returned a fumble for a score.

Expect him to once again be a devastating force behind the line.

– CFN Top 30 Conference USA Players

NEXT: CFN 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA Team