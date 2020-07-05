Preview 2020: College Football News All-Big Ten Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Big Ten season with the College Football News All-Big Ten Team & Top 30 players.

2020 Big Ten Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan

Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers

West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota

Nebraska | Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin

2020 Preseason CFN Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year

QB Justin Fields, Jr. Ohio State

Was he really worth all the hype?

The guy who was right there with Trevor Lawrence as everyone’s No. 1A or 1B top recruit of 2018 played behind Jake Fromm at Georgia in his one year, and he was just off enough in the Ohio State spring game to raise a few doubts, and …

67% passing, 41 touchdown passes, three interceptions – with two in the CFP loss to Clemson – and with 484 rushing yards and ten scores. He was banged around a bit, but he always kept coming back and he always kept producing. And now there’s absolutely no questioning how good he is as the main man for another Buckeye team good enough to at least get to the playoff.

He’s going to be everyone’s No. 1A or 1B – along with Lawrence – on everyone’s 2021 NFL Draft list.

Speaking of top recruits in the 2018 class …

2020 Preseason CFN Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

LB Micah Parsons, Jr. Penn State

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields – those were the two franchise quarterbacks everyone wanted.

But there was no doubt who the best linebacker recruit in the nation was.

Not every five-star super-recruit lives up to the unfair and unrealistic hype, but Parsons has been every bit as good as the expectations in his first two seasons. He finished third in the conference last season with 109 tackles to go along with five sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and doing it all while growing into a better factor in pass coverage.

This year, the 6-3, 245-pound junior will take over Chase Young’s role as the national superstar defender from the Big Ten.

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Offense

QB – Justin Fields, Jr. Ohio State

RB – Elijah Collins, Soph. Michigan State

RB – Stevie Scott, Jr. Indiana

WR – Rashod Bateman, Jr. Minnesota

WR – Rondale Moore, Soph. Purdue

TE – Pat Freiermuth, Jr. Penn State

OT – Logan Bruss, Jr. Wisconsin

OG – Blaise Andries, Jr. Minnesota

C – Matt Allen, Sr. Michigan State

OG – Wyatt Davis, Jr. Ohio State

OT – Alaric Jackson, Sr. Iowa

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Defense

DE – George Karlaftis, Soph. Purdue

DT – Carlo Kemp, Sr. Michigan

DT – Isaiahh Loudermilk, Sr. Wisconsin (DE)

DE – Shaka Toney, Sr. Penn State

LB – Micah Parsons, Jr. Penn State

LB – Jack Sanborn, Jr. Wisconsin

LB – Antjuan Simmons, Sr. Michigan State

CB – Tariq Castro-Fields, Sr. Penn State

S – Sydney Brown, Jr. Illinois

S – Xavier Henderson, Jr. Michigan State

CB – Shaun Wade, Jr. Ohio State

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team: Special Teams

PK – Keith Duncan, Sr. Iowa

P – Blake Hayes, Sr. Illinois

KR – Ihimir Smith-Marsette, Sr. Iowa

PR – Jack Dunn, Sr. Wisconsin

