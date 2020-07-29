ACC Football Schedule. 5 Things That Matter, What It Means, Who Wins, Who Loses

With the ACC schedule model announced, what does it all mean? Who wins, who loses, and what’s next?

The ACC announced its schedule model for the conference season. It’s a ten-game season – with Notre Dame included – with five home games, five away games, and with each team missing four other ACC teams.

The divisions are gone for this season, and each team will get to play one non-conference game. The weekly schedule is coming out later.

ACC Football Schedule Model

5. ACC Football Schedule Announced. What It Means For You And Your College Football Life

The ACC thinks it’s playing college football this season. Start from there, be happy about it, and enjoy the moment.

It could’ve all gone the other way, and we could be talking right now about how the ACC and Notre Dame are cancelling the campaign.

Oh sure, it could all go kablooey at any moment, and it all might be totally delusional, but take a deep breath and pretend things are sort of normal.

There could be college football this fall, and if it happens, it could be fantastic.

The ACC model has five home games, five away games, Notre Dame is in the mix, and everyone gets one non-conference game. Fine. Great.

From the ACC announcement, here are the other key parts …

Every team has two open dates. That might not be enough time if a team has to take 14 days off, and there’s not a whole lot of wiggle room for rescheduling.

All the TV revenue is split. More on this in a moment, but Notre Dame gets to be part of the ACC fun as long as it gives the ACC a piece of the pie.

The ACC Championship will be between the two top teams based on conference winning percentage. For this year, with no divisions, the non-Clemson teams from the Atlantic have a real hope of playing for the ACC title.

