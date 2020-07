ACC Football Schedule Model Announced, Including Notre Dame. Home, Away, Who's Missed

The ACC announced its football schedule model with Notre Dame a bigger part of the conference mix. The home and away games, and who’s missed.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

The ACC announced its schedule model for the conference season. It’s a ten-game season – with Notre Dame included – with five home games, five away games, and with each team missing four other ACC teams.

The divisions are gone for this season, and each team will get to play one non-conference game. The weekly schedule is coming out later.

ACC Football Schedule Model

2020 ACC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Atlantic Boston College | Clemson | Florida State

Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest

Coastal Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami

North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech

The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced. More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020

2020 Boston College ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Notre Dame

Pitt

AWAY GAMES

Clemson

Duke

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

MISSING

Florida State

Miami

NC State

Wake Forest

2020 Boston College Preview

CFN in 60 Video: Clemson Tigers Preview



2020 Clemson ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Boston College

Miami

Pitt

Syracuse

Virginia

AWAY GAMES

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

MISSING

Duke

Louisville

NC State

North Carolina

2020 Clemson Preview

2020 Duke ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Boston College

Florida State

North Carolina

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

AWAY GAMES

Georgia Tech

NC State

Notre Dame

Syracuse

Virginia

MISSING

Clemson

Louisville

Miami

Pitt

2020 Duke Preview

2020 Florida State ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Clemson

Georgia Tech

North Carolina

Pitt

Virginia

AWAY GAMES

Duke

Louisville

Miami

NC State

Notre Dame

MISSING

Boston College

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

2020 Florida State Preview

2020 Georgia Tech ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Duke

Clemson

Louisville

Notre Dame

Pitt

AWAY GAMES

Boston College

Florida State

Miami

NC State

Syracuse

MISSING

North Carolina

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

2020 Georgia Tech Preview

2020 Louisville ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Florida State

Miami

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

AWAY GAMES

Boston College

Georgia Tech

Notre Dame

Pitt

Virginia Tech



MISSING

Clemson

Duke

NC State

Virginia

2020 Louisville Preview

2020 Miami ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Florida State

Georgia Tech

North Carolina

Pitt

Virginia

AWAY GAMES

Clemson

Louisville

NC State

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

MISSING

Boston College

Duke

Notre Dame

Syracuse

2020 Miami Preview

2020 North Carolina ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

NC State

Notre Dame

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

AWAY GAMES

Boston College

Duke

Florida State

Miami

Virginia

MISSING

Clemson

Louisville

Georgia Tech

Pitt

2020 North Carolina Preview

2020 NC State ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Miami

Wake Forest

AWAY GAMES

North Carolina

Pitt

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

MISSING

Boston College

Clemson

Louisville

Notre Dame

2020 NC State Preview

2020 Notre Dame ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Louisville

Syracuse

AWAY GAMES

Boston College

Georgia Tech

North Carolina

Pitt

Wake Forest

MISSING

Miami

NC State

Virginia

Virginia Tech

2020 Notre Dame Preview

2020 Pitt ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Louisville

NC State

Notre Dame

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

AWAY GAMES

Boston College

Clemson

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Miami

MISSING

Duke

Miami

Virginia

Wake Forest

2020 Pitt Preview

2020 Syracuse ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Boston College

Duke

Georgia Tech

NC State

Wake Forest

AWAY GAMES

Clemson

Louisville

North Carolina

Notre Dame

Pitt

MISSING

Florida State

Miami

Virginia

Virginia Tech

2020 Syracuse Preview

2020 Virginia ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Boston College

Duke

Louisville

North Carolina

NC State

AWAY GAMES

Clemson

Florida State

Miami

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

MISSING

Georgia Tech

Notre Dame

Pitt

Syracuse

2020 Virginia Preview

2020 Virginia Tech ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Boston College

Clemson

Miami

NC State

Virginia

AWAY GAMES

Duke

Louisville

North Carolina

Pitt

Wake Forest

MISSING

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Notre Dame

Syracuse

2020 Virginia Tech Preview

2020 Wake Forest ACC Football Schedule

HOME GAMES

Clemson

Miami

Notre Dame

Virginia

Virginia Tech

AWAY GAMES

Duke

Louisville

North Carolina

NC State

Syracuse

MISSING

Boston College

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Pitt

2020 Wake Forest Preview

2020 ACC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Atlantic Boston College | Clemson | Florida State

Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest

Coastal Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami

North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech