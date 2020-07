American Athletic Conference Rankings: 2020 CFN Five Year College Football Program Analysis

In the 2020 CFN Five-Year College Football Program Analysis, where do all the American Athletic Conference teams rank?

It’s our annual look at where all the college football programs rank with a five-year snapshot looking at attendance, players drafted, APR, and wins, wins, wins.

How do all of the American Athletic Conference college football programs stack up over the last five seasons?

Which college football programs are doing the best jobs overall, which once have all the advantages, and most of all, who’s winning?

11 East Carolina 28.18

2020 National Ranking: 115

2019 National Ranking: 105

2018 National Ranking: 80

2017 National Ranking: 72

10 Tulsa 38.40

2020 National Ranking: 103

2019 National Ranking: 112

2018 National Ranking: 106

2017 National Ranking: 82

9 Tulane 42.23

2020 National Ranking: 97

2019 National Ranking: 107

2018 National Ranking: 105

2017 National Ranking: 113

8 USF 44.83

2020 National Ranking: 91

2019 National Ranking: 66

2018 National Ranking: 72

2017 National Ranking: 87

7 SMU 49.44

2020 National Ranking: 84

2019 National Ranking: 108

2018 National Ranking: 108

2017 National Ranking: 109

6 Cincinnati 59.11

2020 National Ranking: 63

2019 National Ranking: 74

2018 National Ranking: 81

2017 National Ranking: 62

5 Navy 70.06

2020 National Ranking: 46

2019 National Ranking: 52

2018 National Ranking: 43

2017 National Ranking: 48

4 UCF 74.34

2020 National Ranking: 39

2019 National Ranking: 36

2018 National Ranking: 39

2017 National Ranking: 55

3 Houston 78.57

2020 National Ranking: 32

2019 National Ranking: 29

2018 National Ranking: 35

2017 National Ranking: 44

2 Temple 78.92

2020 National Ranking: 31

2019 National Ranking: 49

2018 National Ranking: 71

2017 National Ranking: 80

1 Memphis 80.66

2020 National Ranking: 29

2019 National Ranking: 44

2018 National Ranking: 53

2017 National Ranking: 64

