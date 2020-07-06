2020 Preseason Conference USA Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this football season in Conference USA? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
Conference USA Schedules, Predictions
2020 Conference USA Previews
East Charlotte | Florida Atlantic | FIU | Marshall
Middle Tennessee | Old Dominion | WKU
West Louisiana Tech | North Texas | Rice
Southern Miss | UAB | UTEP | UTSA
Charlotte Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2019: 7-6, 2018: 5-7
2020 Charlotte Preview
Sept. 5 at Tennessee L
Sept. 12 Norfolk State W
Sept. 17 at Duke L
Sept. 26 Georgia State W
Oct. 3 at Florida Atlantic L
Oct. 10 at North Texas L
Oct. 17 FIU W
Oct. 24 UTEP W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Middle Tennessee L
Nov. 14 Old Dominion W
Nov. 21 at Marshall L
Nov. 28 WKU L
Florida Atlantic Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 7-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 11-3, 2018: 5-7
2020 Florida Atlantic Preview
Sept. 3 at Minnesota L
Sept. 12 Stony Brook W
Sept. 19 at Georgia Southern W
Sept. 26 USF L
Oct. 3 Charlotte W
Oct. 10 at Southern Miss W
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 at Marshall L
Oct. 31 UTSA W
Nov. 7 WKU W
Nov. 14 at FIU W
Nov. 21 Old Dominion W
Nov. 28 at Middle Tennessee W
FIU Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 6-7, 2018: 9-4
2020 FIU Preview
Sept. 3 Jacksonville State W
Sept. 12 at UCF L
Sept. 19 at Old Dominion L
Sept. 26 at Liberty W
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 Middle Tennessee W
Oct. 17 at Charlotte L
Oct. 24 at UMass W
Oct. 31 Marshall W
Nov. 7 at UTEP W
Nov. 14 Florida Atlantic L
Nov. 21 at WKU L
Nov. 28 Louisiana Tech W
Marshall Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 5-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, 2018: 9-4
2020 Marshall Preview
Sept. 5 at East Carolina L
Sept. 12 Pitt L
Sept. 19 at Ohio W
Sept. 26 Boise State L
Oct. 3 Rice W
Oct. 10 at WKU L
Oct. 17 at Louisiana Tech L
Oct. 24 Florida Atlantic W
Oct. 31 at FIU L
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 Middle Tennessee W
Nov. 21 Charlotte W
Nov. 28 at Old Dominion W
Middle Tennessee Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 4-8, 2018: 8-6
2020 Middle Tennessee Preview
Sept. 5 at Duke L
Sept. 12 Indiana State W
Sept. 19 Virginia Tech L
Sept. 26 at Old Dominion W
Oct. 3 WKU W
Oct. 10 at FIU L
Oct. 17 North Texas W
Oct. 24 at Rice L
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Charlotte W
Nov. 14 at Marshall L
Nov. 21 at UConn W
Nov. 28 Florida Atlantic L
Old Dominion Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 2-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2019: 1-11, 2018: 4-8
2020 Old Dominion Preview
Sept. 4 Wake Forest L
Sept. 12 Hampton W
Sept. 19 FIU W
Sept. 26 Middle Tennessee L
Oct. 3 at UConn W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at UTSA W
Oct. 24 Virginia L
Oct. 31 at WKU L
Nov. 7 UAB L
Nov. 14 at Charlotte L
Nov. 21 at Florida Atlantic L
Nov. 28 Marshall L
WKU Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 6-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2019: 9-4, 2018: 3-9
2020 WKU Preview
Sept. 5 Chattanooga
W
Sept. 12 at Indiana L
Sept. 19 Liberty W
Sept. 26 at Louisville L
Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee L
Oct. 10 Marshall W
Oct. 17 at UAB W
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Old Dominion W
Nov. 7 at Florida Atlantic L
Nov. 14 Southern Miss W
Nov. 21 FIU W
Nov. 28 at Charlotte W