2020 Preseason Conference USA Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this football season in Conference USA? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

Conference USA Schedules, Predictions

2020 Conference USA Previews

East Charlotte | Florida Atlantic | FIU | Marshall

Middle Tennessee | Old Dominion | WKU

West Louisiana Tech | North Texas | Rice

Southern Miss | UAB | UTEP | UTSA

Charlotte Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 3-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2019: 7-6, 2018: 5-7

2020 Charlotte Preview

Sept. 5 at Tennessee L

Sept. 12 Norfolk State W

Sept. 17 at Duke L

Sept. 26 Georgia State W

Oct. 3 at Florida Atlantic L

Oct. 10 at North Texas L

Oct. 17 FIU W

Oct. 24 UTEP W

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Middle Tennessee L

Nov. 14 Old Dominion W

Nov. 21 at Marshall L

Nov. 28 WKU L

Florida Atlantic Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 7-1

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 11-3, 2018: 5-7

2020 Florida Atlantic Preview

Sept. 3 at Minnesota L

Sept. 12 Stony Brook W

Sept. 19 at Georgia Southern W

Sept. 26 USF L

Oct. 3 Charlotte W

Oct. 10 at Southern Miss W

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Marshall L

Oct. 31 UTSA W

Nov. 7 WKU W

Nov. 14 at FIU W

Nov. 21 Old Dominion W

Nov. 28 at Middle Tennessee W

FIU Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 4-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 6-7, 2018: 9-4

2020 FIU Preview

Sept. 3 Jacksonville State W

Sept. 12 at UCF L

Sept. 19 at Old Dominion L

Sept. 26 at Liberty W

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 Middle Tennessee W

Oct. 17 at Charlotte L

Oct. 24 at UMass W

Oct. 31 Marshall W

Nov. 7 at UTEP W

Nov. 14 Florida Atlantic L

Nov. 21 at WKU L

Nov. 28 Louisiana Tech W

Marshall Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 5-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, 2018: 9-4

2020 Marshall Preview

Sept. 5 at East Carolina L

Sept. 12 Pitt L

Sept. 19 at Ohio W

Sept. 26 Boise State L

Oct. 3 Rice W

Oct. 10 at WKU L

Oct. 17 at Louisiana Tech L

Oct. 24 Florida Atlantic W

Oct. 31 at FIU L

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 Middle Tennessee W

Nov. 21 Charlotte W

Nov. 28 at Old Dominion W

Middle Tennessee Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 4-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 4-8, 2018: 8-6

2020 Middle Tennessee Preview

Sept. 5 at Duke L

Sept. 12 Indiana State W

Sept. 19 Virginia Tech L

Sept. 26 at Old Dominion W

Oct. 3 WKU W

Oct. 10 at FIU L

Oct. 17 North Texas W

Oct. 24 at Rice L

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Charlotte W

Nov. 14 at Marshall L

Nov. 21 at UConn W

Nov. 28 Florida Atlantic L

Old Dominion Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 2-6

2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2019: 1-11, 2018: 4-8

2020 Old Dominion Preview

Sept. 4 Wake Forest L

Sept. 12 Hampton W

Sept. 19 FIU W

Sept. 26 Middle Tennessee L

Oct. 3 at UConn W

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at UTSA W

Oct. 24 Virginia L

Oct. 31 at WKU L

Nov. 7 UAB L

Nov. 14 at Charlotte L

Nov. 21 at Florida Atlantic L

Nov. 28 Marshall L

WKU Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Preseason C-USA Prediction: 6-2

2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2019: 9-4, 2018: 3-9

2020 WKU Preview

Sept. 5 Chattanooga W

Sept. 12 at Indiana L

Sept. 19 Liberty W

Sept. 26 at Louisville L

Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee L

Oct. 10 Marshall W

Oct. 17 at UAB W

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Old Dominion W

Nov. 7 at Florida Atlantic L

Nov. 14 Southern Miss W

Nov. 21 FIU W

Nov. 28 at Charlotte W

