2020 Big Ten Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this college football season in the Big Ten? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Big Ten Schedules, Predictions
2020 Preseason Big Ten Championship Prediction
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
2020 Big Ten Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
East Indiana | Maryland | Michigan
Michigan State | Ohio State | Penn State | Rutgers
West Illinois | Iowa | Minnesota
Nebraska | Northwestern | Purdue | Wisconsin
Big Ten East Schedules, Predictions
2020 Indiana Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 6-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Indiana Preview
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin L
Sept. 12 WKU W
Sept. 19 Ball State W
Sept. 26 at UConn W
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 Maryland W
Oct. 17 at Rutgers W
Oct. 24 Michigan State W
Oct. 31 Penn State L
Nov. 7 at Ohio State L
Nov. 14 Illinois W
Nov. 21 at Michigan L
Nov. 28 Purdue W
CFN in 60: Michigan Wolverines Preview
2020 Maryland Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 1-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 3-9, 2018: 5-7
2020 Maryland Preview
Sept. 5 Towson W
Sept. 12 Northern Illinois W
Sept. 19 at West Virginia L
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 Minnesota L
Oct. 10 at Indiana L
Oct. 17 at Northwestern L
Oct. 24 Wisconsin L
Oct. 31 Rutgers W
Nov. 7 at Michigan L
Nov. 14 Ohio State L
Nov. 21 at Penn State L
Nov. 28 Michigan State L
2020 Michigan Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 8-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2019: 9-4, 2018: 10-3
2020 Michigan Preview
Sept. 5 at Washington L
Sept. 12 Ball State W
Sept. 19 Arkansas State W
Sept. 26 Wisconsin W
Oct. 3 Penn State W
Oct. 10 at Michigan State W
Oct. 17 at Minnesota W
Oct. 24 Purdue W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Maryland W
Nov. 14 at Rutgers W
Nov. 21 Indiana W
Nov. 28 at Ohio State L
2020 Michigan State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 4-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 7-6, 2018: 7-6
2020 Michigan State Preview
Sept. 5 Northwestern W
Sept. 12 at BYU L
Sept. 19 Toledo W
Sept. 26 Miami W
Oct. 3 at Iowa L
Oct. 10 Michigan L
Oct. 17 Ohio State L
Oct. 24 at Indiana L
Oct. 31 Minnesota W
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 at Penn State L
Nov. 21 Rutgers W
Nov. 28 at Maryland W
2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 8-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 13-1, 2018: 13-1
2020 Ohio State Preview
Sept. 5 Bowling Green W
Sept. 12 at Oregon W
Sept. 19 Buffalo W
Sept. 26 Rutgers W
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 Iowa W
Oct. 17 at Michigan State W
Oct. 24 at Penn State L
Oct. 31 Nebraska W
Nov. 7 Indiana W
Nov. 14 at Maryland W
Nov. 21 at Illinois W
Nov. 28 Michigan W
2020 Penn State Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 7-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 11-2, 2018: 9-4
2020 Penn State Preview
Sept. 5 Kent State W
Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech W
Sept. 19 San Jose State W
Sept. 26 Northwestern W
Oct. 3 at Michigan L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Iowa W
Oct. 24 Ohio State W
Oct. 31 at Indiana W
Nov. 7 at Nebraska L
Nov. 14 Michigan State W
Nov. 21 Maryland W
Nov. 28 at Rutgers W
2020 Rutgers Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2020 Preseason Big Ten Prediction: 1-8
2019 Preseason Prediction: 3-9
2019: 2-10, 2018: 1-11
2020 Rutgers Preview
Sept. 5 Monmouth W
Sept. 12 Syracuse L
Sept. 19 at Temple W
Sept. 26 at Ohio State L
Oct. 3 Illinois W
Oct. 10 at Purdue L
Oct. 17 Indiana L
Oct. 24 Nebraska L
Oct. 31 at Maryland L
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 Michigan L
Nov. 21 at Michigan State L
Nov. 28 Penn State L