2020 Big 12 Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this season in the Big 12? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

Big 12 Schedules, Predictions

2020 Baylor Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 4-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 11-3, 2018: 7-6

2020 Baylor Preview

Sept. 6 Ole Miss (in Houston) L

Sept. 12 Kansas W

Sept. 19 Incarnate Word W

Sept. 26 Louisiana Tech W

Oct. 3 at Oklahoma L

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 at Texas Tech L

Oct. 24 TCU W

Oct. 31 at Texas L

Nov. 7 Oklahoma State L

Nov. 14 at Iowa State L

Nov. 21 at West Virginia W

Nov. 28 Kansas State W

2020 Iowa State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 5-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 7-6, 2018: 8-5

2020 Iowa State Preview

Sept. 5 South Dakota W

Sept. 12 at Iowa L

Sept. 19 UNLV W

Sept. 26 Texas Tech W

Oct. 3 at Kansas W

Oct. 10 at Oklahoma State L

Oct. 17 Oklahoma L

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 Kansas State W

Nov. 7 at TCU L

Nov. 14 Baylor W

Nov. 21 at Texas L

Nov. 28 West Virginia W

2020 Kansas Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 1-8

2019 Preseason Prediction: 1-8

2019: 3-9, 2018: 3-9

2020 Kansas Preview

Sept. 5 New Hampshire W

Sept. 12 at Baylor L

Sept. 19 Boston College W

Sept. 26 at Coastal Carolina W

Oct. 3 Iowa State L

Oct. 10 at Kansas State L

Oct. 17 Oklahoma State L

Oct. 24 at West Virginia L

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Texas L

Nov. 14 at Texas Tech W

Nov. 21 at Oklahoma L

Nov. 28 TCU L

2020 Kansas State Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 4-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7

2020 Kansas State Preview

Sept. 5 Buffalo W

Sept. 12 North Dakota W

Sept. 19 Vanderbilt W

Sept. 26 at West Virginia L

Oct. 3 Texas W

Oct. 10 Kansas W

Oct. 17 at TCU L

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 at Iowa State L

Nov. 7 Texas Tech W

Nov. 14 at Oklahoma L

Nov. 21 Oklahoma State W

Nov. 28 at Baylor L

2020 Oklahoma Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Preseason Big 12 Prediction: 7-2

2019 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2019: 12-2, 2018: 12-2

2020 Oklahoma Preview

Sept. 5 Missouri State W

Sept. 12 Tennessee W

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at Army W

Oct. 3 Baylor W

Oct. 10 Texas (in Dallas) L

Oct. 17 at Iowa State W

Oct. 24 Oklahoma State W

Oct. 31 at TCU L

Nov. 7 at West Virginia W

Nov. 14 Kansas State W

Nov. 21 Kansas W

Nov. 28 at Texas Tech W

