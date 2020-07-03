2020 American Athletic Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

2020 American Athletic Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

American Athletic

2020 American Athletic Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

By 18 minutes ago

By |

What’s going to happen this season in the American Athletic Conference?  The schedules and predictions for each team and every game. 

Cincinnati Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 6-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 11-3, 2018: 11-2
2020 Cincinnati Preview

Sept. 3 Austin Peay W
Sept. 11 Western Michigan W
Sept. 19 at Miami Univ. W
Sept. 26 at Nebraska W
Oct. 3 USF W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Tulsa W
Oct. 24 at SMU W
Oct. 31 Memphis W
Nov. 7 Houston W
Nov. 12 East Carolina W
Nov. 21 at UCF L
Nov. 28 at Temple L

2020 AAC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Cincinnati | East Carolina | Houston | Memphis
Navy | SMU | Temple | Tulane | Tulsa | UCF | USF

East Carolina Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 2-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2019: 4-8, 2018: 3-9
2020 East Carolina Preview

Sept. 5 Marshall W
Sept. 12 at South Carolina L
Sept. 19 Norfolk State W
Sept. 24 UCF L
Oct. 3 at Georgia State W
Oct. 10 at USF L
Oct. 17 Navy L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Tulsa L
Nov. 7 Tulane W
Nov. 12 at Cincinnati L
Nov. 21 at Temple L
Nov. 28 SMU

CFN in 60 Video: Houston Cougars Preview

Houston Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 5-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 4-8, 2018: 8-5
2020 Houston Preview

Sept. 3 Rice W
Sept. 12 at Washington State L
Sept. 19 at Memphis L
Sept. 26 North Texas W
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 8 Tulane W
Oct. 16 at BYU L
Oct. 24 at Navy L
Oct. 31 UCF W
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati L
Nov. 14 USF W
Nov. 21 at SMU W
Nov. 28 Tulsa W

Memphis Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 5-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 12-2, 2018: 8-6
2020 Memphis Preview

Sept. 5 Arkansas State W
Sept. 12 at Purdue L
Sept. 19 Houston W
Sept. 26 at UTSA W
Oct. 1 at SMU W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 UCF W
Oct. 24 Temple W
Oct. 31 at Cincinnati L
Nov. 7 USF W
Nov. 14 at Navy L
Nov. 21 UT Martin W
Nov. 28 at Tulane L

CFN 2020 AAC Preseason Rankings

Navy Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 5-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 11-2, 2018: 3-10
2020 Navy Preview

Aug. 29 Notre Dame L
Sept. 5 OPEN DATE
Sept. 12 Lafayette W
Sept. 19 at Tulane L
Sept. 26 Temple W
Oct. 3 at Air Force L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at East Carolina W
Oct. 24 Houston W
Oct. 31 at SMU L
Nov. 7 Tulsa L
Nov. 14 Memphis W
Nov. 21 at USF W
Dec. 12 Army (in Philadelphia) W

SMU Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 10-3, 2018: 5-7
2020 SMU Preview

Sept. 5 at Texas State W
Sept. 12 Stephen F. Austin W
Sept. 19 at North Texas W
Sept. 26 TCU L
Oct. 1 Memphis L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Tulane W
Oct. 24 Cincinnati L
Oct. 31 Navy W
Nov. 5 at Temple L
Nov. 14 at Tulsa W
Nov. 21 Houston L
Nov. 28 at East Carolina L

NEXT: 2020 American Athletic Conference Predictions, Part 2

, , , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, American Athletic, American Athletic, CFN, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Fearless Predictions, Houston, Memphis, Navy, News, Schedules, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UCF, USF

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home