2020 American Athletic Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this season in the American Athletic Conference? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

Cincinnati Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 6-2

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 11-3, 2018: 11-2

2020 Cincinnati Preview

Sept. 3 Austin Peay W

Sept. 11 Western Michigan W

Sept. 19 at Miami Univ. W

Sept. 26 at Nebraska W

Oct. 3 USF W

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Tulsa W

Oct. 24 at SMU W

Oct. 31 Memphis W

Nov. 7 Houston W

Nov. 12 East Carolina W

Nov. 21 at UCF L

Nov. 28 at Temple L

2020 AAC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Cincinnati | East Carolina | Houston | Memphis

Navy | SMU | Temple | Tulane | Tulsa | UCF | USF

East Carolina Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 2-6

2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2019: 4-8, 2018: 3-9

2020 East Carolina Preview

Sept. 5 Marshall W

Sept. 12 at South Carolina L

Sept. 19 Norfolk State W

Sept. 24 UCF L

Oct. 3 at Georgia State W

Oct. 10 at USF L

Oct. 17 Navy L

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Tulsa L

Nov. 7 Tulane W

Nov. 12 at Cincinnati L

Nov. 21 at Temple L

Nov. 28 SMU W

Houston Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 5-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2019: 4-8, 2018: 8-5

2020 Houston Preview

Sept. 3 Rice W

Sept. 12 at Washington State L

Sept. 19 at Memphis L

Sept. 26 North Texas W

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 8 Tulane W

Oct. 16 at BYU L

Oct. 24 at Navy L

Oct. 31 UCF W

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati L

Nov. 14 USF W

Nov. 21 at SMU W

Nov. 28 Tulsa W

Memphis Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 5-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019: 12-2, 2018: 8-6

2020 Memphis Preview

Sept. 5 Arkansas State W

Sept. 12 at Purdue L

Sept. 19 Houston W

Sept. 26 at UTSA W

Oct. 1 at SMU W

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 UCF W

Oct. 24 Temple W

Oct. 31 at Cincinnati L

Nov. 7 USF W

Nov. 14 at Navy L

Nov. 21 UT Martin W

Nov. 28 at Tulane L

Navy Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 5-3

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 11-2, 2018: 3-10

2020 Navy Preview

Aug. 29 Notre Dame L

Sept. 5 OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 Lafayette W

Sept. 19 at Tulane L

Sept. 26 Temple W

Oct. 3 at Air Force L

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at East Carolina W

Oct. 24 Houston W

Oct. 31 at SMU L

Nov. 7 Tulsa L

Nov. 14 Memphis W

Nov. 21 at USF W

Dec. 12 Army (in Philadelphia) W

SMU Football Schedule

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 3-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 10-3, 2018: 5-7

2020 SMU Preview

Sept. 5 at Texas State W

Sept. 12 Stephen F. Austin W

Sept. 19 at North Texas W

Sept. 26 TCU L

Oct. 1 Memphis L

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Tulane W

Oct. 24 Cincinnati L

Oct. 31 Navy W

Nov. 5 at Temple L

Nov. 14 at Tulsa W

Nov. 21 Houston L

Nov. 28 at East Carolina L

NEXT: 2020 American Athletic Conference Predictions, Part 2