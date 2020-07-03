2020 American Athletic Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this season in the American Athletic Conference? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
Cincinnati Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 6-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 11-3, 2018: 11-2
2020 Cincinnati Preview
Sept. 3 Austin Peay W
Sept. 11 Western Michigan W
Sept. 19 at Miami Univ. W
Sept. 26 at Nebraska W
Oct. 3 USF W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Tulsa W
Oct. 24 at SMU W
Oct. 31 Memphis W
Nov. 7 Houston W
Nov. 12 East Carolina W
Nov. 21 at UCF L
Nov. 28 at Temple L
East Carolina Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 5-7
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 2-6
2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2019: 4-8, 2018: 3-9
2020 East Carolina Preview
Sept. 5 Marshall W
Sept. 12 at South Carolina L
Sept. 19 Norfolk State W
Sept. 24 UCF L
Oct. 3 at Georgia State W
Oct. 10 at USF L
Oct. 17 Navy L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Tulsa L
Nov. 7 Tulane W
Nov. 12 at Cincinnati L
Nov. 21 at Temple L
Nov. 28 SMU W
Houston Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 5-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 4-8, 2018: 8-5
2020 Houston Preview
Sept. 3 Rice W
Sept. 12 at Washington State L
Sept. 19 at Memphis L
Sept. 26 North Texas W
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 8 Tulane W
Oct. 16 at BYU L
Oct. 24 at Navy L
Oct. 31 UCF W
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati L
Nov. 14 USF W
Nov. 21 at SMU W
Nov. 28 Tulsa W
Memphis Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 5-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3
2019: 12-2, 2018: 8-6
2020 Memphis Preview
Sept. 5 Arkansas State W
Sept. 12 at Purdue L
Sept. 19 Houston W
Sept. 26 at UTSA W
Oct. 1 at SMU W
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 UCF W
Oct. 24 Temple W
Oct. 31 at Cincinnati L
Nov. 7 USF W
Nov. 14 at Navy L
Nov. 21 UT Martin W
Nov. 28 at Tulane L
Navy Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 5-3
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 11-2, 2018: 3-10
2020 Navy Preview
Aug. 29 Notre Dame L
Sept. 5 OPEN DATE
Sept. 12 Lafayette W
Sept. 19 at Tulane L
Sept. 26 Temple W
Oct. 3 at Air Force L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at East Carolina W
Oct. 24 Houston W
Oct. 31 at SMU L
Nov. 7 Tulsa L
Nov. 14 Memphis W
Nov. 21 at USF W
Dec. 12 Army (in Philadelphia) W
SMU Football Schedule
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason AAC Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 10-3, 2018: 5-7
2020 SMU Preview
Sept. 5 at Texas State W
Sept. 12 Stephen F. Austin W
Sept. 19 at North Texas W
Sept. 26 TCU L
Oct. 1 Memphis L
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Tulane W
Oct. 24 Cincinnati L
Oct. 31 Navy W
Nov. 5 at Temple L
Nov. 14 at Tulsa W
Nov. 21 Houston L
Nov. 28 at East Carolina L