2020 SEC Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this college football season in the SEC? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.

SEC Schedules, Predictions

2020 Preseason SEC Championship Prediction

Alabama vs. Georgia

SEC East Schedules, Predictions

2020 Florida Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 6-2

2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2019: 11-2, 2018: 10-3

2020 Florida Preview

Sept. 5 Eastern Washington W

Sept. 12 Kentucky W

Sept. 19 South Alabama W

Sept. 26 at Tennessee L

Oct. 3 South Carolina W

Oct. 10 LSU W

Oct. 17 at Ole Miss W

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Georgia (in Jacksonville) L

Nov. 7 at Vanderbilt W

Nov. 14 Missouri W

Nov. 21 New Mexico State W

Nov. 28 at Florida State W

CFN in 60: Georgia Preview



2020 Georgia Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 7-1

2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2019: 12-2, 2018: 11-2

2020 Georgia Preview

Sept. 7 Virginia (in Atlanta) W

Sept. 12 East Tennessee State W

Sept. 19 at Alabama L

Sept. 26 ULM W

Oct. 3 Vanderbilt W

Oct. 10 Auburn W

Oct. 17 at Missouri W

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Florida (in Jacksonville) W

Nov. 7 at South Carolina W

Nov. 14 Tennessee W

Nov. 21 at Kentucky W

Nov. 28 Georgia Tech W

2020 Kentucky Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 3-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, 2018: 10-3

2020 Kentucky Preview

Sept. 5 Eastern Michigan W

Sept. 12 at Florida L

Sept. 19 Kent State W

Sept. 26 South Carolina W

Oct. 3 at Auburn L

Oct. 10 Eastern Illinois W

Oct. 17 Vanderbilt W

Oct. 24 at Missouri L

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Tennessee L

Nov. 14 Mississippi State W

Nov. 21 Georgia L

Nov. 28 at Louisville W

2020 Missouri Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 3-5

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019: 6-6, 2018: 8-5

2020 Missouri Preview

Sept. 5 Central Arkansas W

Sept. 12 Vanderbilt W

Sept. 19 at South Carolina L

Sept. 26 Eastern Michigan W

Oct. 3 at Tennessee L

Oct. 10 at BYU L

Oct. 17 Georgia L

Oct. 24 Kentucky W

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Mississippi State L

Nov. 14 at Florida L

Nov. 21 Louisiana W

Nov. 28 Arkansas W

2020 South Carolina Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 4-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2019: 4-8, 2018: 7-6

2020 South Carolina Preview

Sept. 5 Coastal Carolina W

Sept. 12 East Carolina W

Sept. 19 Missouri W

Sept. 26 at Kentucky L

Oct. 3 at Florida L

Oct. 10 Tennessee W

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Texas A&M W

Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt W

Nov. 7 Georgia L

Nov. 14 at LSU L

Nov. 21 Wofford W

Nov. 28 at Clemson L

2020 Tennessee Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 4-4

2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7

2020 Tennessee Preview

Sept. 5 Charlotte W

Sept. 12 at Oklahoma L

Sept. 19 Furman W

Sept. 26 Florida W

Oct. 3 Missouri W

Oct. 10 at South Carolina L

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Alabama W

Oct. 31 at Arkansas L

Nov. 7 Kentucky W

Nov. 14 at Georgia L

Nov. 21 Troy W

Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt W

2020 Vanderbilt Football Schedule Prediction

2020 Record: 0-0

2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 1-7

2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8

2019: 3-9, 2018: 6-7

2020 Vanderbilt Preview

Sept. 5 Mercer W

Sept. 12 at Missouri L

Sept. 19 at Kansas State L

Sept. 26 Colorado State W

Oct. 3 at Georgia L

Oct. 10 Ole Miss W

Oct. 17 at Kentucky L

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 South Carolina L

Nov. 7 Florida L

Nov. 14 at Texas A&M L

Nov. 21 Louisiana Tech W

Nov. 28 Tennessee L

NEXT: SEC West Schedules, Predictions