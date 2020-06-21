2020 SEC Schedules, Team-By-Team Predictions For Every Game

What’s going to happen this college football season in the SEC? The schedules and predictions for each team and every game.
SEC Schedules, Predictions
2020 Preseason SEC Championship Prediction
Alabama vs. Georgia
SEC East Schedules, Predictions
2020 Florida Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 6-2
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 11-2, 2018: 10-3
2020 Florida Preview
Sept. 5 Eastern Washington W
Sept. 12 Kentucky W
Sept. 19 South Alabama W
Sept. 26 at Tennessee L
Oct. 3 South Carolina W
Oct. 10 LSU W
Oct. 17 at Ole Miss W
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Georgia (in Jacksonville) L
Nov. 7 at Vanderbilt W
Nov. 14 Missouri W
Nov. 21 New Mexico State W
Nov. 28 at Florida State W
CFN in 60: Georgia Preview
2020 Georgia Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 11-1
2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 7-1
2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2
2019: 12-2, 2018: 11-2
2020 Georgia Preview
Sept. 7 Virginia (in Atlanta) W
Sept. 12 East Tennessee State W
Sept. 19 at Alabama L
Sept. 26 ULM W
Oct. 3 Vanderbilt W
Oct. 10 Auburn W
Oct. 17 at Missouri W
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Florida (in Jacksonville) W
Nov. 7 at South Carolina W
Nov. 14 Tennessee W
Nov. 21 at Kentucky W
Nov. 28 Georgia Tech W
2020 Kentucky Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, 2018: 10-3
2020 Kentucky Preview
Sept. 5 Eastern Michigan W
Sept. 12 at Florida L
Sept. 19 Kent State W
Sept. 26 South Carolina W
Oct. 3 at Auburn L
Oct. 10 Eastern Illinois W
Oct. 17 Vanderbilt W
Oct. 24 at Missouri L
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Tennessee L
Nov. 14 Mississippi State W
Nov. 21 Georgia L
Nov. 28 at Louisville W
2020 Missouri Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 3-5
2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2019: 6-6, 2018: 8-5
2020 Missouri Preview
Sept. 5 Central Arkansas W
Sept. 12 Vanderbilt W
Sept. 19 at South Carolina L
Sept. 26 Eastern Michigan W
Oct. 3 at Tennessee L
Oct. 10 at BYU L
Oct. 17 Georgia L
Oct. 24 Kentucky W
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State L
Nov. 14 at Florida L
Nov. 21 Louisiana W
Nov. 28 Arkansas W
2020 South Carolina Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 6-6
2019: 4-8, 2018: 7-6
2020 South Carolina Preview
Sept. 5 Coastal Carolina W
Sept. 12 East Carolina W
Sept. 19 Missouri W
Sept. 26 at Kentucky L
Oct. 3 at Florida L
Oct. 10 Tennessee W
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Texas A&M W
Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt W
Nov. 7 Georgia L
Nov. 14 at LSU L
Nov. 21 Wofford W
Nov. 28 at Clemson L
2020 Tennessee Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 8-4
2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 4-4
2019 Preseason Prediction: 7-5
2019: 8-5, 2018: 5-7
2020 Tennessee Preview
Sept. 5 Charlotte W
Sept. 12 at Oklahoma L
Sept. 19 Furman W
Sept. 26 Florida W
Oct. 3 Missouri W
Oct. 10 at South Carolina L
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Alabama W
Oct. 31 at Arkansas L
Nov. 7 Kentucky W
Nov. 14 at Georgia L
Nov. 21 Troy W
Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt W
2020 Vanderbilt Football Schedule Prediction
2020 Record: 0-0
2020 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2020 Preseason SEC Prediction: 1-7
2019 Preseason Prediction: 4-8
2019: 3-9, 2018: 6-7
2020 Vanderbilt Preview
Sept. 5 Mercer W
Sept. 12 at Missouri L
Sept. 19 at Kansas State L
Sept. 26 Colorado State W
Oct. 3 at Georgia L
Oct. 10 Ole Miss W
Oct. 17 at Kentucky L
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 South Carolina L
Nov. 7 Florida L
Nov. 14 at Texas A&M L
Nov. 21 Louisiana Tech W
Nov. 28 Tennessee L