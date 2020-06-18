Preview 2020: College Football News All-Pac-12 Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Pac-12 season with the College Football News All-Pac-12 Team & Top 30 players.
2020 Pac-12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
North Cal | Oregon | Oregon State
Stanford | Washington | Washington State
South Arizona | Arizona State | Colorado
UCLA | USC | Utah
2020 Preseason CFN Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year
OT Penei Sewell, Jr., Oregon
The Pac-12 is going to be fun. It’s going to have a few high-powered offenses with big passing attacks, there are plenty of talented young quarterbacks, and it should be an interesting year with a whole lot of big games that will get national attention.
And the best player is going to be an offensive tackle?
The 6-6, 330-pound blaster has been one of the nation’s best pass protectors over the last few years, and last season he won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman. He’s big, he’s quick, and he’s everything you want in a left tackle.
And he’ll also be the best player in the Pac-12.
2020 Preseason CFN Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year
LB Hamilcar Rashed, Sr. Oregon State
He might have gone unnoticed last year. but that’s not happening this time around.
It would be nice if the 6-4, 238-pounder was a little bit beefier – at least the pro scouting types would like that – but his quickness and pass rushing ability are explosive enough to make up for the bulk.
He led the Pac-12 with 22.5 tackles for loss – the three players who tied for second came up with 14 – and he didn’t have a bowl game or a Pac-12 Championship appearance like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Utah’s Bradlee Anae. He also led the conference with 14 sacks to go along with his 62 tackles.
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Offense
QB – Kedon Slovis, Soph. USC
RB – Max Borghi, Jr. Washington State
RB – CJ Verdell, Jr. Oregon
WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jr. USC
WR – Tyler Vaughns, Sr. USC
TE – Brant Kuithe, Jr. Utah
OT – Walker Little, Sr. Stanford
OG/OT – Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jr. USC
C – Drew Dalman, Sr. Stanford
OG – Josh Watson, Sr. Washington State
OT – Penei Sewell, Jr. Oregon
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Defense
DE – Thomas Booker, Jr. Stanford
DT – Levi Onwuzurike, Sr. Washington
DT – Jay Tufele, Jr. USC
DE – Kayvon Thibodeaux, Soph. Oregon
LB – Drake Jackson, Soph. USC
LB – Nate Landman, Sr. Colorado
LB – Hamilcar Rashed, Sr. Oregon State
CB – Paulson Adebo, Sr. Stanford
S – Elijah Molden, Sr. Washington
S – Jevon Holland, Jr. Oregon
CB – Thomas Graham, Sr. Oregon
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Special Teams
PK – Blake Mazza, Jr. Washington State
P – Oscar Draguicevich, Sr. Washington State
KR – Conor Wedington, Sr. Stanford
PR – Jevon Holland, Jr. Oregon
