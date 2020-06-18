Preview 2020: College Football News All-Pac-12 Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Pac-12 season with the College Football News All-Pac-12 Team & Top 30 players.

2020 Pac-12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

North Cal | Oregon | Oregon State

Stanford | Washington | Washington State

South Arizona | Arizona State | Colorado

UCLA | USC | Utah

2020 Preseason CFN Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year

OT Penei Sewell, Jr., Oregon

The Pac-12 is going to be fun. It’s going to have a few high-powered offenses with big passing attacks, there are plenty of talented young quarterbacks, and it should be an interesting year with a whole lot of big games that will get national attention.

And the best player is going to be an offensive tackle?

The 6-6, 330-pound blaster has been one of the nation’s best pass protectors over the last few years, and last season he won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman. He’s big, he’s quick, and he’s everything you want in a left tackle.

And he’ll also be the best player in the Pac-12.

2020 Preseason CFN Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

LB Hamilcar Rashed, Sr. Oregon State

He might have gone unnoticed last year. but that’s not happening this time around.

It would be nice if the 6-4, 238-pounder was a little bit beefier – at least the pro scouting types would like that – but his quickness and pass rushing ability are explosive enough to make up for the bulk.

He led the Pac-12 with 22.5 tackles for loss – the three players who tied for second came up with 14 – and he didn’t have a bowl game or a Pac-12 Championship appearance like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Utah’s Bradlee Anae. He also led the conference with 14 sacks to go along with his 62 tackles.

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Offense

QB – Kedon Slovis, Soph. USC

RB – Max Borghi, Jr. Washington State

RB – CJ Verdell, Jr. Oregon

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jr. USC

WR – Tyler Vaughns, Sr. USC

TE – Brant Kuithe, Jr. Utah

OT – Walker Little, Sr. Stanford

OG/OT – Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jr. USC

C – Drew Dalman, Sr. Stanford

OG – Josh Watson, Sr. Washington State

OT – Penei Sewell, Jr. Oregon

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Defense

DE – Thomas Booker, Jr. Stanford

DT – Levi Onwuzurike, Sr. Washington

DT – Jay Tufele, Jr. USC

DE – Kayvon Thibodeaux, Soph. Oregon

LB – Drake Jackson, Soph. USC

LB – Nate Landman, Sr. Colorado

LB – Hamilcar Rashed, Sr. Oregon State

CB – Paulson Adebo, Sr. Stanford

S – Elijah Molden, Sr. Washington

S – Jevon Holland, Jr. Oregon

CB – Thomas Graham, Sr. Oregon

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Pac-12 Team: Special Teams

PK – Blake Mazza, Jr. Washington State

P – Oscar Draguicevich, Sr. Washington State

KR – Conor Wedington, Sr. Stanford

PR – Jevon Holland, Jr. Oregon

