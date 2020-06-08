Preview 2020: College Football News All-Big 12 Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Big 12 season with the College Football News All-Big 12 Team & Top 30 players.
2020 Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State
Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas
Texas Tech | West Virginia
CFN in 60 Video: Oklahoma Sooners Preview
2020 Preseason CFN Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
RB Chuba Hubbard, Jr. Oklahoma State
Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, and maybe there’s a shot for Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler to rise up fast – this is a quarterback league and there are plenty of options to step up and be the star of the season.
But it’s Hubbard who should be the signature star for an Oklahoma State team that should be in for a massive season. The 6-1, 207-pound back has to hold up after handling the ball over 350 times last season, but he’s tough, fast, and he should get a whole lot more national exposure coming off a 2,094-yard, 21 touchdown campaign.
2020 Preseason CFN Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
DT Darius Stills, Sr. West Virginia
Or Dante Stills. Flip a coin between the two Stills, and you might have the strongest defensive player in the Big 12. No matter what, West Virginia has a whale of an interior between these two.
The 6-3, 295-pound Dante came up with seven sacks with 11.5 tackles for loss, and Darius made 47 tackles with seven sacks and a team-high 15 tackles for loss. They’re both active, they’re both going to show off next-level skills and they’re both going to be in for big seasons.
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Offense
QB – Sam Ehlinger, Sr. Texas
RB – Chuba Hubbard, Jr. Oklahoma State
RB – Pooka Williams, Jr. Kansas
WR – Andrew Parchment, Sr. Kansas
WR – Tylan Wallace, Sr. Oklahoma State
TE – Charlie Kolar, Jr. Iowa State
OL – Sam Cosmi, Jr. Texas
OL – Marquis Hayes, Jr. Oklahoma
C – Creed Humphrey, Jr. Oklahoma
OL – Xavier Newman-Johnson, Sr. Baylor
OL – Adrian Ealy, Jr. Oklahoma
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Defense
DE – Eli Howard, Sr. Texas Tech
DT – Dante Stills, Jr. West Virginia
DT – Darius Stills, Sr. West Virginia
DE – Wyatt Hubert, Jr. Kansas State
LB – Terrel Bernard, Jr. Baylor
LB – Amen Ogbongbemiga, Sr. Texas
LB – Garret Wallow, Sr. TCU
CB – D’Shawn Jamison, Jr. Texas
S – Greg Eisworth, Sr. Iowa State
S – Trevon Moehrig, Jr. TCU
CB – Anthony Johnson, Jr. Iowa State
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Special Teams
PK – Gabe Brkic, Soph. Oklahoma
P – Austin McNamara, Soph. Texas Tech
KR – Joshua Youngblood, Soph. Kansas State
PR – Dillon Stoner, Sr. Oklahoma State
