Preview 2020: College Football News All-Big 12 Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the Big 12 season with the College Football News All-Big 12 Team & Top 30 players.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews



2020 Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State

Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas

Texas Tech | West Virginia

CFN in 60 Video: Oklahoma Sooners Preview



2020 Preseason CFN Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

RB Chuba Hubbard, Jr. Oklahoma State

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, and maybe there’s a shot for Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler to rise up fast – this is a quarterback league and there are plenty of options to step up and be the star of the season.

But it’s Hubbard who should be the signature star for an Oklahoma State team that should be in for a massive season. The 6-1, 207-pound back has to hold up after handling the ball over 350 times last season, but he’s tough, fast, and he should get a whole lot more national exposure coming off a 2,094-yard, 21 touchdown campaign.

2020 Preseason CFN Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

DT Darius Stills, Sr. West Virginia

Or Dante Stills. Flip a coin between the two Stills, and you might have the strongest defensive player in the Big 12. No matter what, West Virginia has a whale of an interior between these two.

The 6-3, 295-pound Dante came up with seven sacks with 11.5 tackles for loss, and Darius made 47 tackles with seven sacks and a team-high 15 tackles for loss. They’re both active, they’re both going to show off next-level skills and they’re both going to be in for big seasons.

Gallery College Football News 2020 Preseason Top 30 Big 12 Players view 31 images

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Offense

QB – Sam Ehlinger, Sr. Texas

RB – Chuba Hubbard, Jr. Oklahoma State

RB – Pooka Williams, Jr. Kansas

WR – Andrew Parchment, Sr. Kansas

WR – Tylan Wallace, Sr. Oklahoma State

TE – Charlie Kolar, Jr. Iowa State

OL – Sam Cosmi, Jr. Texas

OL – Marquis Hayes, Jr. Oklahoma

C – Creed Humphrey, Jr. Oklahoma

OL – Xavier Newman-Johnson, Sr. Baylor

OL – Adrian Ealy, Jr. Oklahoma

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Defense

DE – Eli Howard, Sr. Texas Tech

DT – Dante Stills, Jr. West Virginia

DT – Darius Stills, Sr. West Virginia

DE – Wyatt Hubert, Jr. Kansas State

LB – Terrel Bernard, Jr. Baylor

LB – Amen Ogbongbemiga, Sr. Texas

LB – Garret Wallow, Sr. TCU

CB – D’Shawn Jamison, Jr. Texas

S – Greg Eisworth, Sr. Iowa State

S – Trevon Moehrig, Jr. TCU

CB – Anthony Johnson, Jr. Iowa State

College Football News 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Special Teams

PK – Gabe Brkic, Soph. Oklahoma

P – Austin McNamara, Soph. Texas Tech

KR – Joshua Youngblood, Soph. Kansas State

PR – Dillon Stoner, Sr. Oklahoma State

2020 Big 12 Team Previews, 5 Things To Know

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State

Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas

Texas Tech | West Virginia