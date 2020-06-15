Preview 2020: College Football News All-ACC Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the ACC season with the College Football News All-ACC Team & Top 30 players.
2020 ACC Team Previews, 5 Things To Know
Atlantic Boston College | Clemson | Florida State
Louisville | NC State | Syracuse | Wake Forest
Coastal Duke | Georgia Tech | Miami
North Carolina | Pitt | Virginia | Virginia Tech
2020 Preseason CFN ACC Offensive Player of the Year
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jr. Clemson
He was the No. 1, superstar, can’t-miss, this-is-the-franchise-guy-who-might-possibly-be-better-than-Deshuan-Watson recruit for the program in 2018, and in his time all he’s been able to do is lead the team to two ACC championships, two national title appearances, one national championship, and with a fairly decent 29-1 record in the 30 games he has been a part of.
And now, he’s embracing the role of college football legend, Face of the Franchise, and all-around leader to a grander scale both on and off the field. Thanks to the silly rules that make a player wait for three years after high school to be eligible for the NFL Draft, he’s still around for at least one more year.
Enjoy.
2020 Preseason CFN ACC Defensive Player of the Year
DE Gregory Rousseau, Soph. Miami
It’s putting way too much unfair pressure on anyone to potentially be another Chase Young, but when it comes to next level pass rushers and college stars who can get into the backfield – and the ACC has a whole lot of them this year – you’re not crazy putting Rousseau into the conversation for a top three overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Banged up as a freshman, he busted out last season with 54 tackles, with 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss – by the way, Young finished with 46 sacks with 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss – as one of the nation’s top and steadiest producers. And now he has Temple transfer Quincy Roche on the other side to take the heat off.
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team: Offense
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Jr. Clemson
RB – Travis Etienne, Sr. Clemson
RB – Javian Hawkins, Soph. Louisville
WR – Tutu Atwell, Jr. Louisville
WR – Sage Surratt, Jr. Wake Forest
TE – Tutu Atwell, Jr. Miami
OT – Jackson Carman, Jr. Clemson
OG – Bryce Hargrove, Sr. Pitt
C – Jimmy Morrissey, Sr. Pitt
OG – Lecitus Smith, Jr.
OT – Ben Petrula, Sr. Boston College
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team: Defense
DE – Carlos Basham, Sr. Wake Forest
DT – Jaylen Twyman, Jr. Pitt
DT – Marvin Wilson, Sr. Florida State
DE – Gregory Rousseau, Soph. Miami
LB – Rayshard Ashby, Sr. Virginia Tech
LB – Max Richardson, Sr. Boston College
LB – Chazz Surratt, Sr. North Carolina
CB – Caleb Farley, Jr. Virginia Tech
S – Andre Cisco, Sr. Syracuse
S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Sr. Florida State
CB – Derion Kendrick, Jr. Clemson
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team: Special Teams
PK – Nick Sciba, Jr. Wake Forest
P – Trenton Gill, Jr. NC State
KR – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Jr.
PR – Amari Rodgers, Sr.
