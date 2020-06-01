Clemson Star Wide Receiver Justyn Ross Out For The Season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that star WR Justyn Ross is out for the season with a spine issue.

One of college football’s best wide receiver talents and top pro prospects is out for the year.

On a conference call, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that wide receiver Justyn Ross will miss the season with a concern over his neck and spine.

Dabo Swinney on WR Justyn Ross. Surgery scheduled for Friday. Ross has what Swinney called a "congenital fusion in his neck/spine. Doctors are very concerned. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) June 1, 2020

Expected to be a first round pick in next year’s draft – after being Clemson’s No. 1 target and most dangerous receiver – Ross will undergo surgery with the hopes that he’ll be ready for the NFL Draft process in 2021. However, it’s a serious condition that puts his career in jeopardy.

Dabo Swinney just said Justyn Ross will not play this season. Said there's no guarantee he can play football again. Has a congenital fusion that he was born with. It showed up in an X-ray this spring. Will have surgery this Friday. — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) June 1, 2020

Leading yardage receiver Tee Higgins left for the NFL, and Ross led the team with 66 catches for 865 yards and eight scores after exploding onto the scene as a freshman with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine scores.

Already great in the 2018 national championship season, he took his game up another level with 12 catches for 301 yards and three scores – averaging 25 yards per catch – in the two College Football Playoff games.

JUSTYN ROSS IS A GROWN MAN pic.twitter.com/658c9uspno — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2019

Last season, Ross only had one 100-yard game, but he was still steady, explosive, and showed off the talent and skills to potentially be a top target at the next level.

The Tigers still have a backfield of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, and Amari Rogers – who caught 55 passes for 575 yards and four scores – is back.

TJ Chase transferred to Florida Atlantic, but Joseph Ngata was a top recruit last year and caught 16 passes, Frank Ladson is another 6-3 target who’ll get more work, and in all, there’s enough talent in place to keep the offense going.

More importantly, surgery for Ross is on Friday with the hopeful expectation of a full recovery and a chance for his career to continue.