College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Wyoming Cowboys season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in MW

Head Coach: Craig Bohl, 7th year, 36-40

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 62

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 48

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 91

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Wyoming Cowboys Offense 3 Things To Know

– Let’s just say the offense wasn’t always the top priority for the Cowboys. It was effective, and the running game was great, but the passing game was horribly inefficient and the O as a whole finished 106th in the nation.

QB Tyler Vander Waal – who started the Arizona Bowl against Georgia State – transferred to Idaho State, but 6-3, 225-pound sophomore Sean Chambers is back after getting knocked out for the year with a knee injury, and 6-5, 221-pound redshirt freshman Levi Williams is back. Now the passing game has to be stronger – Chambers only hit 43% of his passes, but he ran for 567 yards and ten scores.

– The receivers weren’t used all that often, but it still matters that the top guys are gone. Raghib Ismail Jr. and Austin Conway tied for the team lead with 23 grabs. They’re both finished, as is TE Josh Harshman. The top returning wide receiver, senior Ayden Eberhardt, only caught eight passes for 168 yards and two scores. Eberhardt is 6-2, and Gunner Gentry is 6-3 – there’s size in the receiving corps, there just isn’t a ton of experience. However …

– The running game has the potential to be phenomenal. Along with the running from the quarterbacks, 1,265-yard, six-touchdown run junior back Xazavian Valladay is back along with speedy Titus Swen. These two will each run for over five yards per pop, and there’s more talent ready to roll in the rotation, including former Louisville Cardinal Trey Smith, who ran for 227 yards and three scores in four games.

The injury problems of the line last year turn into a big positive this season with all five starters and almost all the top backups returning, starting with All-Mountain West center Keegan Cryder. Even with so much turnover and turmoil through the season, the line was still good in pass protection and was great for the ground game.

