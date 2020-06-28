College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the WKU Hilltoppers season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 9-4 overall, 6-2 in C-USA

Head Coach: Tyson Helton, 2nd year, 9-4

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 81

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 40

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 102

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: WKU Hilltoppers Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense didn’t crank up 637 points like the 2016 version did, but in the first year under head coach Tyson Helton it was much improved over the 2018 O that didn’t get going until it was too late.

However, there were too many turnovers, nothing with the running game, and for all the consistency, there wasn’t a whole lot of explosion.

The offense has to do more than just hit single – going up with at least 20 points every time out but the 17-8 win over Army was nice, but it’s time to start scoring.

– The quarterback situation is … interesting. Starter Ty Storey is done, and backup Steven Duncan is transferring out. In comes Tyrrell Pigrome from Maryland, with the type of dual-threat talent to add something more to the attack, even though Storey ran for seven scores. However, Pigrome has had issues staying healthy, putting the pressure on junior Davis Shanley to be ready to go, if he doesn’t take the starting gig.

The receiving corps poses the 94 catches and playmaking ability of Lucky Jackson, but 5-9, 180-pound Jahcour Pearson is another speedy option coming off a 76-catch season with a team-high seven touchdowns.

There’s enough experience returning to be okay, and 6-5, 235-pound sophomore TE Joshua Simon has all-star potential after grabbing 30 passes for 430 yards and four scores, but there’s not a ton of size among the group.

– Gaej Walker is the star of the show with his 1,208 rushing yards and catching ability, but the O needs more out of KeShawn McClendon – who missed most of last season – and come up with a far better rotation. Walker handled 241 carries, and McClendon was the next most worked back with just nine.

The O line that was second in Conference USA in sacks allowed and No. 1 in fewest tackles for loss given up gets back four starters, but loses some depth to the transfer portal. If promising sophomore Gunner Britton or junior Mason Brooks – they’re both around 6-6 and 290 pounds can fill in for Miles Pate at right tackle, the line is set.

