College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Washington State Cougars season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Washington State Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 6-7 overall, 3-6 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Nick Rolovich, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 52

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 76

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 32

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Washington State Cougars Offense 3 Things To Know

– Who better than new head coach Nick Rolovich to keep the high-octane passing tradition of Washington State going? He and offensive coordinator Brian Smith – who handled the gig at Hawaii for the last few years might not be able to crank out the passing offense like last year’s O did, but they’ll give it a shot.

Here’s the thing – yeah, Wazzu threw for a nation-high 437 yards per game, but it’s not like it led the way to a whole lot of wins.

First, they have to find a quarterback with Anthony Gordon and everyone else who threw a pass gone. 6-4, 216-pound sophomore Cammon Cooper is the most likely option – he has the tools, size, and arm to make it all go – but 6-5, 229-pound redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz was a big get last year, Jayden De Laura was this year’s top recruit – he’s from Honolulu – and JUCO transfer and former New Mexico Lobo Will Heckman is transferring in.

CFN in 60 Video: Washington State Cougars Preview



– Not only do the Cougars have to find a new quarterback, but they need new receivers, too, with the top three wideouts from last year needing to be replaced.

It’s Washington State. It’s going to be okay.

6-3, 186-pound senior Davontavean Martin should be one of the new starts after catching 43 passes for 564 yards and four scores, and 5-8, 162-pound senior Renard Bell should be more of a volume catcher after making 53 grabs. Junior Travell Harris made 47 catches with five scores – he can work inside or out.

– The offensive line’s job isn’t going to change. Three starters are expected back, starting with 6-7, 324-pound junior Abraham Lucas at one tackle job, and with 6-5, 300-pound senior Liam Ryan a veteran on the other side. As a function of the offense, the Cougars led the Pac-12 in sacks allowed, and that should continue as long as there aren’t a slew of injuries and if the depth comes together right away.

But it’s Washington State – it had the nation’s second-worst running game.

Even so, junior Max Borghi is back after running for 817 yards and 11 scores, and he also caught 86 passes with five touchdowns. Speedy Deon McIntosh is back, too, as the No. 2 back who can also catch.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Washington State Cougars Defense 3 Things To Know