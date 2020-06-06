College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Washington Huskies season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-5 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Jimmy Lake, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 40

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 27

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 23

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Washington Huskies Offense 3 Things To Know

– The Washington offense was SO maddening. It had an NFL-caliber quarterback in Jacob Eason. It had a line full of NFL talents, and it had talented skill parts who knew what they were doing. The result was an inconsistent mish-mosh of performances for an attack that finished eighth in the Pac-12.

The Huskies scored 31 points or more seven times – and 45 or more in four of those games – but stalled out at odd times with fewer than 20 points in four games.

And now just four starters are back for new offensive coordinator John Donovan, who spend the last three years working with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

– It all starts with replacing Eason. Jacob Sirmon is the big bomber who was last year’s No. 2 man, but he might be the exact right fit for what Donovan wants to do with the offense that’s going to push the ball deep. However, Ethan Garbers was a big get in the latest recruiting class, and Dylan Morris was a decent get last year.

Leading yardage receiver Hunter Bryant is gone, but Cade Otten is a nice fill-in at tight end after catching 32 passes for 344 yards and two scores. Leading wideout Aaron Fuller is done along with Andre Baccellia, but Terrell Bynum is a good veteran to start with, and there’s good size across the board – even if there’s little to no experience. Freshman Jalen McMillan has the talent to be an instant star.

– The O line center Nick Harris to the Cleveland Browns, doesn’t have Trey Adams around anymore, and has to find a new left tackle, but it’ll be fine. Jackson Kirkland and Luke Wattenberg are decent options in the interior, and the tackles are going to be MASSIVE. Outside of Wattenberg, the other starting four will likely average over 320 pounds per man.

Leading rusher Salvon Ahmed is done, but sophomore Richard Newton ran for ten scores and Sean McGrew is a decent backup. Watch out for Newton to become a breakout star,

