College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UCLA Bruins season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– UCLA Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 4-5 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Chip Kelly, 3rd year, 7-17

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 51

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 97

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 34

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: UCLA Bruins Offense 3 Things To Know

– Eventually this offense is going to work … right? After all, it’s Chip Kelly, offensive coordinator Justin Frye also works with the O line, and the youth movement from the last few years might finally start to pay off.

The Bruins averaged over 400 yards per game, but they only managed to come up with more than 18 points six times. There were major power outages, way too many turnovers, and lousy pass protection that didn’t help the overall cause – the Bruins were 120th in the nation in sacks allowed.

CFN in 60 Video: UCLA Bruins Preview



Start there. Kelly and Frye inherited a bad offensive line situation, and they haven’t been able to make it a whole lot stronger. By the end of last year they started two freshmen and one sophomore, and now they get three starters back – Murray, the then-sophomore, has transferred to Oklahoma – who should know what they’re doing.

– Finally, the backfield might just be good enough to do some steady damage. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in his third year, and while it’s been rocky, he has had his moments. the 507-yard, five touchdown day against Washington State was fantastic – but just not enough of them.

He threw for over 2,700 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 picks, but he’ll be pushed hard by former Washington transfer Colson Yankoff, a 6-4 former star recruit who can run. Also potentially in the mix is one of the team’s top recruits, Parker McQuarrie out of New Hampshire – a 6-7, 208-pound pro-style bomber who might just be thrown to the wolves right away.

RB Joshua Kelley is off being a Los Angeles Charger, but Demetric Felton is a veteran who finished second on the team with 331 yards. Martell Irby is a smallish quick back who fits the system, and in comes Brittain Brown from Duke, a bigger back who can do a little of everything.

– Tight end Devin Asiasi took off and now he’s a New England Patriot, but the top four other targets are back. Leading receiver Kyle Philips is back after catching 60 passes for 681 yards and five scores – he has high-volume potential – and 6-4 junior Chase Cota is a big target on the outside.

The depth took a hit, though, with three tight ends transferring and WR Theo Howard leaving for Oklahoma. Even so, there are enough decent parts to start doing more for the passing game.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: UCLA Bruins Defense 3 Things To Know