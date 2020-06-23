College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane season with what you need to know.

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Tulsa Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in AAC

Head Coach: Philip Montgomery, 6th year, 25-37

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 78

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 86

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 120

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense improved a bit over a rough 2018, but it still wasn’t always enough – the defense let the team down far too often. Still, the Golden Hurricane averaged 420 yards per game with a decent enough passing game to get by.

Starting quarterback Zach Smith – after transferring over from Baylor – is back after throwing for close to 3,300 yards and 19 touchdowns with just nine picks. No. 2 man Seth Boomer also returns – neither one will run much, but either one can handle the passing attack and push for close to 300 yards.

– Keenan Johnson is gone after making 46 grabs. All of the other top receivers are expected back, starting with the dangerous Keylon Stokes – who led the team with 62 catches for 1,049 yards and six touchdowns – along with junior Sam Crawford, who caught 59 passes for 777 yards and five scores. This is a deep group – helped by the addition of Oklahoma State TE transfer Grayson Boomer – that should be even more explosive.

– The 1-2 rushing punch of Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor are back. Brooks is the 5-9, 190-pound scooter, and the 215-pound Taylor handles more of the thump. 229-pound sophomore TK Wilkerson also returns after running for six scores.

They’re all working behind a line that’s shuffling things around a bit. Four starters are back, but there are some moving parts for a group that struggle for the running game and allowed a way-too-many 3.25 sacks per game.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Defense 3 Things To Know