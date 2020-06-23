College Football News Preview 2020: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

College Football News Preview 2020: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa

College Football News Preview 2020: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in AAC
Head Coach: Philip Montgomery, 6th year, 25-37
2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 78
2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 86
2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 120

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense improved a bit over a rough 2018, but it still wasn’t always enough – the defense let the team down far too often. Still, the Golden Hurricane averaged 420 yards per game with a decent enough passing game to get by.

Starting quarterback Zach Smith – after transferring over from Baylor – is back after throwing for close to 3,300 yards and 19 touchdowns with just nine picks. No. 2 man Seth Boomer also returns – neither one will run much, but either one can handle the passing attack and push for close to 300 yards.

Keenan Johnson is gone after making 46 grabs. All of the other top receivers are expected back, starting with the dangerous Keylon Stokes – who led the team with 62 catches for 1,049 yards and six touchdowns – along with junior Sam Crawford, who caught 59 passes for 777 yards and five scores. This is a deep group – helped by the addition of Oklahoma State TE transfer Grayson Boomer – that should be even more explosive.

The 1-2 rushing punch of Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor are back. Brooks is the 5-9, 190-pound scooter, and the 215-pound Taylor handles more of the thump. 229-pound sophomore TK Wilkerson also returns after running for six scores.

They’re all working behind a line that’s shuffling things around a bit. Four starters are back, but there are some moving parts for a group that struggle for the running game and allowed a way-too-many 3.25 sacks per game.

