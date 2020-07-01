College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Tulane Green Wave season with what you need to know.

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Tulane Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 3-5 in AAC

Head Coach: Willie Fritz, 5th year, 23-27

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 61

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 62

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 81

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Tulane Green Wave Offense 3 Things To Know

– Head coach Willie Fritz has done a marvelous job of adapting his style and making it all work with the personnel. This isn’t the option attack he used at Georgia Southern; this is a spread offense that’s just efficient enough throwing the ball to get by, and the running game works, too.

Even with some key losses, there’s just enough talent in place to keep improving after finishing 22nd in the nation in total offense, 30th in scoring, and ran for 243 yards per game.

CFN in 60 Video: Mississippi State Preview

Tulane at Mississippi State, Sept. 26



– It all starts around replacing QB Justin McMillan. Keon Howard is a veteran who spent the first part of his career with Southern Miss, and now is ready to step in and push the passing game while being able to run a bit.

There’s no experience among the reserve options, though. There will be a competition for the gig, but the scales are tilted heavily in Howard’s favor.

Top targets Darnell Mooney and Jalen McCleskey are done, but senior Jaetavian Toles has been around for a few years – he made 13 catches last season – and junior TE Tyrick James needs to be used more.

Throw in running back/receiver Amare Jones, and there are targets, but there’s not a true No. 1. Getting Oklahoma transfer Mykel Jones might be a massive McCleskey-like – who came from Oklahoma State – help.

But …

– It’s a Willie Fritz team. The running game is going to rock. Howard probably won’t crank up the rushing production like McMillan – who led the team with 745 yards and 12 scores – did, but he’ll add to the mix.

Senior and former Texas Tech back Corey Dauphine was second on the team with 575 yards and seven scores. He brings the wheels, Amare Jones has the all-around game with his pass catching kills, and the system will make the stars – six Green Wave player ran for 250 yards or more.

