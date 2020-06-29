College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the South Alabama Jaguars season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 2-10 overall, 1-7 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Steve Campbell, 3rd year, 5-19

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 121

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 119

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 112

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: South Alabama Jaguars Offense 3 Things To Know

– The South Alabama offense needs to finally find a punch. It need a positive identity with its spread attack, and offensive coordinator Kenny Edenfield has to start coming up with ways to move the chains.

The O averaged just 330 yards and 18.4 scores per game after scoring 17 points or fewer 13 times over the two seasons under head man Steve Campbell. Everything is fine when the team scores 31 or more, but it’s been only able to do that seven times in the last two seasons, going 5-2.

– The passing game that was woefully inefficient and finished with just 1,906 yards and 14 scores with 11 picks gets back Desmond Trotter after he got his feet wet in his freshman season. With eight touchdown passes and two picks, he moved the O and pushed the ball down the field.

Backup Cephus Johnson is leaving, but Tanner McGee and JUCO transfer Chance Lovertich will get their shots.

The receiving corps should get back six of the top seven wideouts, starting with 6-1, 210-pound Kawaan Baker, who led the team with 35 catches for 574 yards and three scores. 6-3, 195-pound junior Jalen Tolbert was the most explosive receiver, averaging over 19 yards per catch with a team-high six scores on 27 catches.

– Tra Minter was one of the team’s offensive bright spots with 1,057 rushing yards and five scores, but he’s gone. Backup Carlos Davis is a 205-pound sophomore who ran for 261 yards and two scores, and 220-pound Jared Wilson can pound away a bit. They’ll work behind a line that gets back four starters. This group will be strong for the ground game around 325-pound potential all-star Jacob Shoemaker.

