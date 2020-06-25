College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the San Diego State Aztecs season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 10-3 overall, 5-3 in MW

Head Coach: Brady Hoke, 1st year, (3rd year overall at SDSU) 13-12

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 70

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 30

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 70

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: San Diego State Aztecs Offense 3 Things To Know

– Welcome back Brady Hoke, and welcome in new offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski – Hoke’s assistant at SDSU the first time around and then at Michigan. Now they have to try ramping up the nation’s 110th best and Mountain West’s worst offense that averaged just 343 yards and 21 points per game.

Ryan Agnew ended his career with a three-touchdown bang in the bowl win over Central Michigan, but he didn’t push the ball down the field – that was the offense. He’s gone, and now it’ll be up to backup Carson Baker and Georgia Tech transfer Lucas Johnson to add more pop to the mix. In this offense, being able to run matters – both can do that.

– The receivers are in place, and now they’ll get the chance to do a whole lot more. Leading target Kobe Smith is a 6-2, 190-pound veteran who caught a team-high 58 passes for 691 yard and four scores – but he’s not alone. Sophomore Jesse Matthews and junior TE Daniel Bellinger return after combining for five scores.

Even with six receivers/tight ends transferring out, the top eight pass catchers are expected to return, along with Ball State TE transfer Nolan Givan and a few nice options from the recruiting class.

– Who’s the next great San Diego State running back? Juwan Washington was banged up and missed too much of last year, but he still led the season in rushing.

Washington is gone, but Chance Bell is a good back who was Deondres on the team with 384 yards, and Chase Jasmin is a solid veteran with 11 rushing scores over his three years. Nebraska transfer Greg Bell brings a little more pop.

The offensive line was always solid under Rocky Long, but it struggled for the ground game and allowed too many plays behind the line. Three starters are expected back, mostly missing C Keith Ismael after he bolted early to the NFL. Kyle Spalding is a good left tackle, and 6-5, 350-pound William Dunkle is a massive pounder at guard.

