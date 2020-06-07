College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Oklahoma Sooners season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 12-2 overall, 8-1 in Big 12

Head Coach: Lincoln Riley, 4th year, 36-6

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 15

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 8

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 5

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Oklahoma Sooners Offense 3 Things To Know

– Can this really keep going at this ridiculous level? Last year’s offense wasn’t quite as productive as the 2018 version, which wasn’t quite as productive as the 2017 version, but it still finished third in the nation in total offense and sixth in scoring O, averaging 548 yards and 42 points per game.

Head coach Lincoln Riley and co-offensive coordinators Bill Bedenbaugh and Cale Gundy have the formula down – smart, quick-decision making quarterbacks who can hit the dangerous receivers in open spaces in stride so they can run very, very far.

But unlike the last three seasons, Oklahoma will likely start the season with a home-recruited talent for the first time since Trevor Knight got the call in 2014.

Be stunned if Spencer Rattler isn’t the next really, really big college football quarterback.

The superstar recruit last year got in a little bit of work – completing 7-of-11 passes with a touchdown – but he preserved a year of eligibility while Jalen Hurts got a break from being fantastic. 6-0 and 198 pounds, Rattler isn’t all that big, but he’s a high-powered passer who can run. If all goes according to plan, this is his offense to run for the next three years, maybe four.

Sophomore Tanner Mordecai was a great recruit in 2018, and while he’ll get plenty of chances to take the job, this is almost certainly going to be Rattler’s gig. If Mordecai transfers, things get really, really sketchy with true freshman Chandler Morris or JUCO transfer Colt Atkinson the likely No. 3.

CFN in 60 Video: Oklahoma Sooners Preview



– The Sooner offense is so much fun when the passing game is winging it around the yard that it’s easy to push aside how great the ground attack is. Jalen Hurts ran for close to 1,300 yards and 20 scores, and Kennedy Brooks took off for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. Brooks should be a lock for 1,000 yards for the third year in a row, and it’ll be a revolving door behind him.

With Trey Sermon transferring to Ohio State, 6-0, 229-pound senior Rhamondre Stevenson will eventually get the No. 2 job after finishing third on the team with 515 yards and six touchdowns – he’s currently suspended for the first five games of the season after being suspended by the NCAA for a positive drug test – but freshman Seth McGowan is a talented option who’ll get an early look.

No matter who’s running the ball, it’ll all work behind a phenomenal line that should be among the nation’s best. It’s loaded with all-star talent with all five starters expected back, starting with junior Creed Humphrey at center and junior Adrian Ealy at one of the tackle spots.

– CeeDee Lamb is gone to the Dallas Cowboys, but great recruiting classes are about to payoff at receiver. Charleston Rambo was second on the team with 43 catches and five scores – averaging over 17 yards per catch – and 2019 star recruit Jadon Haselwood will play a huge role if and when he’s all back full after suffering an offseason leg injury.

Trejan Bridges is a special talent, but he’s expected to miss the first five games of the season after being suspended by the NCAA. UCLA transfer Theo Howard will eventually be a factor after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. There are more than enough talents – Theo Wease was every bit the recruit last year that Haselwood was – to keep the passing game explosive.

