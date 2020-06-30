College Football News Preview 2020: Memphis Tigers

College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Memphis season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 12-2 overall, 7-1 in AAC

Head Coach: Ryan Silverfield, 1st year, 0-1

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 21

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 9

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 66

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Memphis Offense 3 Things To Know

– It’s asking for a whole lot to expect yet another year of unstoppable offensive explosion. The Tigers were tenth in the nation in total offense and eighth in scoring, but UCF and SMU came up with bigger stats.

Everything clicked. Memphis was great at keeping the chains moving, the averaged close to 15 yards per completion, and they were adaptable enough to hit defenses with a variety of superstar playmakers and styles.

New head coach Ryan Silverfield is an offensive line coach kicked up to the top job, but Kevin Johns is back as the offensive coordinator.

Nah … nothing is going to change. Keeping Johns around should ensure that.

– The quarterback situation is settled with Brady White back after throwing for over 4,000 yards with 33 touchdowns and 11 picks, and with junior Connor Adair still the main backup waiting for his turn.

The receiving corps loses home run hitter Antonio Gibson, but Damonte Coxie is back after leading the team with 76 catches for 1,276 yards and nine scores. It’s going to take some work to restock the shelves – Kedarian Jones is done after finishing third on the team with 39 grabs, and TE Joey Magnifico is finished.

On the way is Kundarrius Taylor, Khi Mathieu and Marcayll Jones in the recruiting class to add some instant pop.

– The running back corps is interesting. Kenneth Gainwell is one of the nation’s best do-it-all backs, Kylan Watkins is a nice runner who needs the ball more, and ready to roll should be Asa Martin, the former Auburn super-recruit who finally has his landing spot. Gainwell can handle most of the work, but there should be a better rotation.

The line struggled in pass protection and was 111th in the nation in tackles for loss allowed. Three starters are back around top guard Dylan Parham – who could work at center – and needing some new parts to produce right away.

