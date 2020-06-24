College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Georgia State Panthers season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 7-6 overall, 4-4 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Shawn Elliott, 4th year, 16-21

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 109

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 75

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 118

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Georgia State Panthers Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense had a little fun. Former quarterback Dan Ellington was able to engineer some big performances – the O came up with 38 points or more four times in the first eight games – but things slowed down.

The Panthers were 31st in the nation in total offense, was great on third downs, and was 12th in rushing. Now the attack has to replace Ellington, who was the do-it-all star who made it all go.

Redshirt freshman Cornelious Brown is a 6-5, 180-pound option who got in a little bit of work in four games. He’s not the runner Ellington was, but he’s a terrific pro-style passing option. 5-10, 180-pound Kierston Harvey is another interesting candidate who also saw a little bit of time.

– Most of the top targets are back, starting with leading receiver Cornelius McCoy – catching 70 passes for 757 yards and five scores – and 6-4 sophomore Sam Pinckney added five touchdowns. They’re the main men along with All-Sun Belt TEs Aubry Payne and Roger Carter. Kentucky Spencer Gaddis should be a factor, and speedster Terrance Dixon will be back after missing most of last year.

– The offensive line gets back four starters after going young with underclassmen throughout last season. There’s not a ton of size outside of 6-6, 330-pound sophomore Travis Glover at tackle, but Shamarious Gilmore is an all-star guard, and experience isn’t a problem. The one loss, though – left tackle Hunter Atkinson – was the star up front.

Leading rusher Tra Barnett is gone, leaving the junior combination of Destin Coates and Seth Paige to take over – the two combined for close to 1,000 yards with 11 scores, and the each went well over six yards per carry.

