College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the FIU Golden Panthers season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– FIU Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 6-7 overall, 3-5 in C-USA

Head Coach: Butch Davis, 4th year, 23-16

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 102

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 85

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 79

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: FIU Golden Panthers Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense took a step back from a strong 2018, only averaging 377 yards while failing to hit 28 points seven times – it only failed to get there four times in 2018.

And now it has to go on with QB James Morgan off being a New York Jet.

Morgan had a big arm and was able to push the ball deep, but he only hit 58% of his chances. Junior Kaylan Wiggins was the main backup, and he got in a little work. He’s going to get the longest first look, and unlike Morgan, he can run.

If Wiggins gets the gig, expect over 500 yards on the ground from the position. Miami native Caleb Lynum and former decent recruit Stone Norton are good prospects who’ll push for the job.

CFN in 60 Video: CFN All-SEC Team



– The offensive line was one of the best in the nation in pass protection, and it led Conference USA in sacks allowed. Three starters are back with excellent size across the board, starting with 6-5, 320-pound D’Antne Demery returning at left tackle. However, losing tackle Devontay Taylor to Florida State stings.

There’s enough in place to be okay again, though, and it should be decent for a running game that has to find some more options. The top two backs are gone, and Wiggins was third on the team with 323 yards.

Senior D’Vonte Price got in a little work with 249 yards on 50 carries, but Arkansas speedster Maleek Williams should be an instant star, and 6-3, 215-pound Shaun Peterson will bring a little pop.

– The receiving corps needs some work. Senior Shemar Thornton is back after leading the team with 51 catches for 668 yards and five scores, but just about everyone else is gone. TE Sterling Palmer returns coming off a 22-catch season, but in all, five of the top seven pass catchers are gone.

On the way is Georgia transfer JJ Holloman, Bryce Singleton is back after missing last year hurt, and a few possibilities come in from the recruiting class, but it’s going to be a work in progress.

NEXT: College Football News Preview 2020: FIU Golden Panthers Defense 3 Things To Know