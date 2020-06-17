College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Colorado Buffaloes season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 5-7 overall, 3-5 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Karl Dorrell, 1st year

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 56

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 81

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 44

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Colorado Buffaloes Offense 3 Things To Know

– New head coach Karl Dorrell is keeping around Darrin Chiaverini to be the offensive coordinator – after sharing the duties since 2016 – but he’s going to have a little work to do for an offense that finished ninth in the Pac-12, tenth in scoring, and was maddeningly inconsistent.

And it has to replace a whole lot of key parts, starting at quarterback with Steven Montez gone after throwing for over 2,800 yards and 17 touchdowns with ten picks in a relatively disappointing run. Now it’s going to be a fight with a whole slew of options.

6-5, 220-pound Tyler Lytle has the size, the arm, and the time around the team to step in right away, but freshman Brendon Lewis is the 6-3, 210-pound dual-threat recruit to build the program around for the next few years. Also in the mix is senior Sam Noyer, who entered the transfer portal and chose to return to Colorado – for now.

– The running game needs to be stronger and more effective, coming up with 1,804 yards and 14 scores, averaging just 4.1 yards per carry. It was a slight improvement from 2018, but it still wasn’t good enough.

Slashing junior Alex Fontenot is back after leading the team with 874 yards and five scores, and 6-2, 215-pound sophomore Jaren Mangham brings a little thump after running for 441 yards and three scores. It’s a deep group that should be fine with more of a commitment to the ground attack – expect more of a rotation.

In the receiving corps, KD Nixon … let’s go. He’s a potential volume-catcher target who should be fine with Laviska Shenault and Tony Brown gone. Dimitri Stanley is back after making 29 grabs – he’s a big-time athlete who could blow up as a sophomore – and 6-3, 255-pound Brady Russell is a good-sized tight end who can catch. The overall developed depth, though, isn’t there.

– The offensive line was a relative plus last season, and it should be again. Three starters are expected to be back, but there’s going to be a whole lot of shuffling around to get the right starting five. It’s not a huge or deep line, but it should be effective again.

