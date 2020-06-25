College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Buffalo Bulls season with what you need to know.

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in MAC

Head Coach: Lance Leipold, 6th year, 31-32

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 92

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 39

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 101

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Buffalo Bulls Offense 3 Things To Know

– The offense that took a step back after a huge 2018 – averaging 389 yards and 32 points per game – is loaded with enough talent and experience to be among the MAC’s best attacks with eight starters expected back.

It starts with junior QB Kyle Vantrease, who wasn’t quite accurate enough on a regular basis, and he didn’t bomb away – he hit just 59% of his passes for 1,193 yards and eight scores with two interceptions – but that’s because he took over for sophomore Matt Myers, who connected on 47% of his throws for 602 yards and six scores with four picks before getting knocked out for the year.

They’re both big, they’re both experienced, and they both have live arms. And they can both run the attack. And …

– All of the top receivers are back. Including TE Zac Lefebvre – who caught 21 passes for 235 yards and two scores – the five pass catchers return. It starts with Antonio Nunn, an all-star who led the way with 49 catches and six scores, but senior Daniel Lee has the upside to be the team’s most dangerous target. This is a deep, talented group.

– Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks is among the nation’s best 1-2 rushing punches. Patterson pounded out almost 1,800 yards and 19 scores, and the 200-pound Marks ran for 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomores Dylan McDuffie and Ron Cook are back to be a part of the rotation, too.

The pass protection was second in the nation, and the line was amazing for the MAC’s top ground attack. In time, it’ll be solid again, but it loses three starters. Kayode Awosika is a 6-5, 305-pound all-star at one tackle spot, and Mike Novitsky is a good center to work around with nice athleticism for the position.

