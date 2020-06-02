College Football News Preview 2020: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Arizona Wildcats season with what you need to know.

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Schedule Analysis

– Arizona Previews 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2019 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-7 in Pac-12

Head Coach: Kevin Sumlin, 3rd year, 9-15

2019 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 66

2019 CFN Final Season Formula Ranking: 105

2019 CFN Preview Ranking: 41

No one knows what’s going to happen to the 2020 college football season. We’ll take a general look at where each team stands – doing it without spring ball to go by – while crossing our fingers that we’ll all have some well-deserved fun this fall. Hoping you and yours are safe and healthy.

5. College Football News Preview 2020: Arizona Wildcats Offense 3 Things To Know

– It was a weird year for the Arizona offense. It could move the ball just fine at times – it finished third in the Pac-12 in total offense, passing, and rushing – but it seemed like it forgot to score enough points.

The wheels came off late against the elite – the O didn’t do much of anything against Oregon and Utah – and now it’s up to offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone and head coach Kevin Sumlin to crank up the attack again.

The offense that closed out 2018 scoring 40 points or more in three of its last four games didn’t hit the 40-point mark against any FBS team in 2019, but there’s hope.

– Not to be harsh, but the graduation of Khalil Tate should be addition by subtraction. He was so explosive and was so amazing when he was on that it was almost as if the offense waiting for him to be healthy and consistent before it could get going again. The two-quarterback system over the second half of the year didn’t fly, but now it should be Grant Gunnell’s job without any real concerns.

The 6-6, 225-pounder hit 65% of his passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns with an interception – rocking for 352 yards in the win over UCLA – but he has to win games and get the offense moving.

He’s got the receivers in place to push the ball down the field. Jamarye Joiner is back after leading the team with 552 yards and five scores, Brian Casteel returns after leading the way with 45 catches, and in all, nine of the top ten wide receivers are expected to be back along with Oregon transfer Brenden Schooler.

– JJ Taylor and Khalil Tate combined for over 1,100 rushing yards – they were the team’s top two rushers. 6-1, 210-pound senior Gary Brightwell will be the main man after finishing third on the team with 390 yards and five scores, and 6-2, 207-pound Nathan Tilford and 176-pound Bam Smith both add a little pop. Now they all need to someone to pave the way.

The Arizona offensive line that was so banged up and such a problem under Sumlin struggled in pass protection, but it was decent for the ground game. It has two good parts to work around in C Josh McCauley and OT Donovan Laie. Four of the five starters are back.

