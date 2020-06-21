Preview 2020: College Football News All-SEC Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the SEC season with the College Football News All-SEC Team & Top 30 players
2020 Preseason CFN SEC Offensive Player of the Year
WR Ja’Marr Chase, Jr. LSU
Justin Jefferson caught 111 passes, and there were a whole slew of other weapons for Joe Burrow to throw to, but Chase was the Biletnikoff winner as the nation’s best receiver with the greatest season by any wideout in SEC history.
He cranked up 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. To put that into perspective, he had as many receiving scores or more than all but 58 of the 130 FBS teams, and he had more receiving yards than nine teams.
The SEC is loaded once again with tremendous receiving talent, and Chase doesn’t have Burrow around anymore, but he’s still going to be one of the most dangerous all-around weapons in the country.
2020 Preseason CFN SEC Defensive Player of the Year
CB Derek Stingley, Soph. LSU
LSU safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back. He wasn’t event best defensive back on his own team last year – actually, he might have been fourth in the mix – behind Stingley, the lockdown star who came into LSU as a big-time recruit, and showed why right away.
The 6-1, 195-pounder led the team with six interceptions, 15 broken up passes, and 38 tackles. There’s some reloading to do in the Tiger secondary, and the stats aren’t going to be as good for Stingley – no one will throw his way – but he’s an NFL starting corner who’ll still be around the college world for the next few seasons.
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team: Offense
QB – Kyle Trask, Sr. Florida
RB – Najee Harris, Sr. Alabama
RB – Kylin Hill, Sr. Mississippi State
WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Jr. LSU
WR – DeVonta Smith, Sr. Alabama
TE – Kyle Pitts, Jr. Florida
OT – Alex Leatherwood, Sr. Alabama
OG – Landon Dickerson, Sr. Alabama (or C)
C – Drake Jackson, Sr. Kentucky
OG – Trey Smith, Sr. Tennessee
OT – Wanya Morris, Soph. Tennessee
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team: Defense
DE – Big Kat Bryant, Sr. Auburn
DT – Jordan Davis, Jr. Georgia
DT – Tyler Shelvin, Jr. LSU
DE – Aaron Sterling, Sr. South Carolina
LB – Nick Bolton, Jr. Missouri
LB – KJ Britt, Sr. Auburn
LB – Dylan Moses, Jr. Alabama
CB – Derek Stingley, Soph. LSU
S – Richard LeCounte, Sr. Georgia
S – JaCoby Stevens, Sr. LSU
CB – Patrick Surtain, Jr. Alabama
College Football News 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team: Special Teams
PK – Brent Cimaglia, Sr. Tennessee
P – Max Duffy, Sr. Kentucky
KR/PR – Jaylen Waddle, Jr. Alabama
